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Debbie Porteous
debbie.porteous@odt.co.nz
Latest
Central Otago
July 11
Praise after course lifts driving smarts
A young driver who was involved in a serious crash on a rural road is encouraging others to undertake practical driver training after saying it changed the way she approaches every trip.
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Dunedin
July 7
Woman attacked by neighbour's dog on own property
A Dunedin woman bitten four times during a dog attack in her garden is still chilled by how easily it could have been her young son instead.
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North Otago
July 6
Council to consider extra rates bill support
Waitaki ratepayers struggling to meet their rates bills after a likely 17% rates increase could soon have access to extra support, including third-party assistance and more payment options.
Dunedin
June 21
1000 gather to protest gender Bill
Dunedin's support for its transgender, non-binary and intersex community was on full display when about 1000 people turned out to protest a Bill before Parliament.
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Dunedin
June 19
Shock at tenfold rate increase
A Green Island couple are reeling from a shock 910% rates hike.
Dunedin
May 10
Community boards lay out their priorities
Dunedin's community boards are calling for the Dunedin City Council to put more effort into local adaptation, mitigation and the emergency response for extreme weather events.
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Central Otago
March 22
Rare and expensive cars part of inaugural display
Ophir's inaugural Turnbull Classic Car Display and Run seems to have gone down a treat.
Life & Style
February 5
Stellar day at Laneway
Most surely went away from Laneway 2026 having life affirmed after a lightly fruity, fizzing day in the sun with their pals.
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Dunedin
January 11
City-wide armed manhunt ends in arrests
Jason Allan got two surprise calls from the police this week.
Dunedin
October 31
The family that feeds Dunedin
In an industry where trends come and go, the Gianone family’s steadfast Italian restaurant Etrusco has become part of the Dunedin story.
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