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Debbie Porteous
debbie.porteous@odt.co.nz

Latest

Central OtagoJuly 11

Praise after course lifts driving smarts

A young driver who was involved in a serious crash on a rural road is encouraging others to undertake practical driver training after saying it changed the way she approaches every trip.
Praise after course lifts driving smarts
Praise after course lifts driving smarts
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DunedinJuly 7

Woman attacked by neighbour's dog on own property

A Dunedin woman bitten four times during a dog attack in her garden is still chilled by how easily it could have been her young son instead.
Woman attacked by neighbour's dog on own property
Woman attacked by neighbour's dog on own property
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North OtagoJuly 6

Council to consider extra rates bill support

Waitaki ratepayers struggling to meet their rates bills after a likely 17% rates increase could soon have access to extra support, including third-party assistance and more payment options.
Council to consider extra rates bill support
Council to consider extra rates bill support
DunedinJune 21

1000 gather to protest gender Bill

Dunedin's support for its transgender, non-binary and intersex community was on full display when about 1000 people turned out to protest a Bill before Parliament.
1000 gather to protest gender Bill
1000 gather to protest gender Bill
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DunedinJune 19

Shock at tenfold rate increase

A Green Island couple are reeling from a shock 910% rates hike.
Shock at tenfold rate increase
Shock at tenfold rate increase
DunedinMay 10

Community boards lay out their priorities

Dunedin's community boards are calling for the Dunedin City Council to put more effort into local adaptation, mitigation and the emergency response for extreme weather events.
Community boards lay out their priorities
Community boards lay out their priorities
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Central OtagoMarch 22

Rare and expensive cars part of inaugural display

Ophir's inaugural Turnbull Classic Car Display and Run seems to have gone down a treat.
Rare and expensive cars part of inaugural display
Rare and expensive cars part of inaugural display
Life & StyleFebruary 5

Stellar day at Laneway

Most surely went away from Laneway 2026 having life affirmed after a lightly fruity, fizzing day in the sun with their pals.
Stellar day at Laneway
Stellar day at Laneway
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DunedinJanuary 11

City-wide armed manhunt ends in arrests

Jason Allan got two surprise calls from the police this week.
City-wide armed manhunt ends in arrests
City-wide armed manhunt ends in arrests
DunedinOctober 31

The family that feeds Dunedin

In an industry where trends come and go, the Gianone family’s steadfast Italian restaurant Etrusco has become part of the Dunedin story.
The family that feeds Dunedin
The family that feeds Dunedin