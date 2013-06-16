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Doug Wright
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Latest
Business
June 16
On the waterfront: Repercussions from STX Pan Ocean's troubles spreading
The fallout from the announcement 10 days ago that the STX Pan Ocean Shipping Co had filed for receivership, has begun.
Business
May 19
Steam ship comes to full stop
After an eventful career, it is now the end of the line for the cruise ship that used to call here as Sky Princess and Pacific Sky.
Business
April 28
Of giant ships and superyachts
The second of three CMA CGM's 16.020TEU giant Explorer-class container ships began its maiden voyage 10 days ago from Pusan.
Business
April 21
Mediterranean vessels among largest visitors
Back on its second visit last Friday, Mare Phoenicium is one of the larger, chartered vessels that has been calling here recently on the Mediterranean Shipping Company's Capricorn service.
Business
April 7
Interesting and record-setting cruise-ship season
Well, it is all over for another six months after Oosterdam brought a very successful cruise ship season to a close last Friday.
Business
March 24
'Marina' calls on its maiden voyage
As the season winds down, it was welcome last Saturday to the newest of the cruise ships seen here this season, the maiden-calling Marina.
Business
March 10
Names new and old but not forgotten
Major companies had their own naming systems in the past, and still do, but long gone are the days when British liner companies trading to this country used the names of British counties, ports and cities throughout the world and, along with New Zealand interests, Maori names.
Business
March 3
'Saga Ruby' to miss final visit due to earlier mechanical problem
It is disappointing this port has been denied a chance to host a final visit by Saga Cruises' Saga Ruby, for this veteran would have afforded an opportunity to see one of the last graceful and classic passenger liners of a past era, one in which ships were built to look like ships.
Business
February 17
On the waterfront: Testing period for cruise-ship sector
So far, since last October, Port Otago has been fortunate in enjoying a very successful cruise-ship season. Passengers and crew members from all over the world have called during cruises that have not been marred by serious incidents.
Business
February 10
'Europa' cruise ship back on Saturday after 10 years
After an absence of 10 years (it was last here on February 6, 2003), the cruiseship Europa, on a world-wide cruise, will be back on its third visit on Saturday.
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