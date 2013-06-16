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Doug Wright
doug.wright@odt.co.nz

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BusinessJune 16

On the waterfront: Repercussions from STX Pan Ocean's troubles spreading

The fallout from the announcement 10 days ago that the STX Pan Ocean Shipping Co had filed for receivership, has begun.
BusinessMay 19

Steam ship comes to full stop

After an eventful career, it is now the end of the line for the cruise ship that used to call here as Sky Princess and Pacific Sky.
Steam ship comes to full stop
Steam ship comes to full stop
BusinessApril 28

Of giant ships and superyachts

The second of three CMA CGM's 16.020TEU giant Explorer-class container ships began its maiden voyage 10 days ago from Pusan.
BusinessApril 21

Mediterranean vessels among largest visitors

Back on its second visit last Friday, Mare Phoenicium is one of the larger, chartered vessels that has been calling here recently on the Mediterranean Shipping Company's Capricorn service.
BusinessApril 7

Interesting and record-setting cruise-ship season

Well, it is all over for another six months after Oosterdam brought a very successful cruise ship season to a close last Friday.
Interesting and record-setting cruise-ship season
Interesting and record-setting cruise-ship season
BusinessMarch 24

'Marina' calls on its maiden voyage

As the season winds down, it was welcome last Saturday to the newest of the cruise ships seen here this season, the maiden-calling Marina.
BusinessMarch 10

Names new and old but not forgotten

Major companies had their own naming systems in the past, and still do, but long gone are the days when British liner companies trading to this country used the names of British counties, ports and cities throughout the world and, along with New Zealand interests, Maori names.
BusinessMarch 3

'Saga Ruby' to miss final visit due to earlier mechanical problem

It is disappointing this port has been denied a chance to host a final visit by Saga Cruises' Saga Ruby, for this veteran would have afforded an opportunity to see one of the last graceful and classic passenger liners of a past era, one in which ships were built to look like ships.
BusinessFebruary 17

On the waterfront: Testing period for cruise-ship sector

So far, since last October, Port Otago has been fortunate in enjoying a very successful cruise-ship season. Passengers and crew members from all over the world have called during cruises that have not been marred by serious incidents.
On the waterfront: Testing period for cruise-ship sector
On the waterfront: Testing period for cruise-ship sector
BusinessFebruary 10

'Europa' cruise ship back on Saturday after 10 years

After an absence of 10 years (it was last here on February 6, 2003), the cruiseship Europa, on a world-wide cruise, will be back on its third visit on Saturday.