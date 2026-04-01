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Ella Scott-Fleming
ella.scott-fleming@alliedpress.co.nz
Latest
National
April 1
Ex-cop's life spiralled into violence
The court was told how the former NZ police constable confronted an ex-colleague, and asked him "what the f*** are you smiling at?" before punching him multiple times in the face.
Southland
January 28
Wife’s death careless, not intentional: judge
Just days after his careless driving claimed his wife’s life, a 76-year-old Italian tourist admitted the charge in court so he could fly home to grieve.
Southland
January 28
Decision to drive drunk after hen party ‘fall from grace’
A hen’s party reveller caught last Christmas almost four times over the limit told the court her morning-after drink-driving was a fall from grace.
Southland
January 27
Shakespeare’s raw emotion serves film well
If you have not heard already: bring tissues for Hamnet.
Southland
January 27
Careless driving causing child’s death admitted
A woman has admitted to carelessly driving in a Gore driveway, causing the death of a toddler.
Southland
January 27
Have a go for women, youngsters
A Southland car club held its annual youth and women-focused event this month, giving participants a safe, controlled environment to have their first skid in a paddock.
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News
January 23
Decision to drive drunk ‘fall from grace’
A hens party reveller caught last Christmas drink-driving almost four times over the limit had fallen from grace, a court has heard.
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South Otago
January 22
Working holiday cut after drunken crash
A Welshman on a working holiday visa has cut his stay short after crashing his car into a power pole while drink-driving.
News
January 22
Italian tourist admits causing crash that killed wife
A 76-year-old Italian tourist who broke down in court over causing his wife's death in a crash will now fly home to grieve.
Southland
January 21
Shearers begin chase for points
A big weekend of shearing kicked off the season in Southland, with Lumsden setting the pace as competitors began their push towards World Championship selection.
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