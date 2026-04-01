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Ella Scott-Fleming
ella.scott-fleming@alliedpress.co.nz

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NationalApril 1

Ex-cop's life spiralled into violence

The court was told how the former NZ police constable confronted an ex-colleague, and asked him "what the f*** are you smiling at?" before punching him multiple times in the face.
Ex-cop's life spiralled into violence
Ex-cop's life spiralled into violence
SouthlandJanuary 28

Wife’s death careless, not intentional: judge

Just days after his careless driving claimed his wife’s life, a 76-year-old Italian tourist admitted the charge in court so he could fly home to grieve.
SouthlandJanuary 28

Decision to drive drunk after hen party ‘fall from grace’

A hen’s party reveller caught last Christmas almost four times over the limit told the court her morning-after drink-driving was a fall from grace.
SouthlandJanuary 27

Shakespeare’s raw emotion serves film well

If you have not heard already: bring tissues for Hamnet.
SouthlandJanuary 27

Careless driving causing child’s death admitted

A woman has admitted to carelessly driving in a Gore driveway, causing the death of a toddler.
Careless driving causing child’s death admitted
Careless driving causing child’s death admitted
SouthlandJanuary 27

Have a go for women, youngsters

A Southland car club held its annual youth and women-focused event this month, giving participants a safe, controlled environment to have their first skid in a paddock.
Have a go for women, youngsters
Have a go for women, youngsters
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NewsJanuary 23

Decision to drive drunk ‘fall from grace’

A hens party reveller caught last Christmas drink-driving almost four times over the limit had fallen from grace, a court has heard.
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South OtagoJanuary 22

Working holiday cut after drunken crash

A Welshman on a working holiday visa has cut his stay short after crashing his car into a power pole while drink-driving.
NewsJanuary 22

Italian tourist admits causing crash that killed wife

A 76-year-old Italian tourist who broke down in court over causing his wife's death in a crash will now fly home to grieve.
SouthlandJanuary 21

Shearers begin chase for points

A big weekend of shearing kicked off the season in Southland, with Lumsden setting the pace as competitors began their push towards World Championship selection.