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Kristie Boland
kristie.boland@starmedia.kiwi

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NationalApril 26

Collector’s rare bottles now worth more than $80,000

One man’s rubbish has turned into a small fortune for a Christchurch man who collects old glass bottles.
Collector’s rare bottles now worth more than $80,000
Collector’s rare bottles now worth more than $80,000
ChristchurchApril 25

Collector’s rare bottles now worth more than $80,000

One man’s rubbish has turned into a small fortune for a Christchurch man who collects old glass bottles.
Collector’s rare bottles now worth more than $80,000
Collector’s rare bottles now worth more than $80,000
ChristchurchApril 3

Governors Bay shuttle service winds up

There is a call for more creative thinking around small community transport as a shuttle service on Banks Peninsula comes to an end.
Governors Bay shuttle service winds up
Governors Bay shuttle service winds up
ChristchurchApril 1

Would you sit on this bench?: Esplanade seats well past their 'use-by date'

Collapsed, vandalised and of no use to anyone - the seating along the Esplanade in Sumner is in a "poor state".
Would you sit on this bench?: Esplanade seats well past their 'use-by date'
Would you sit on this bench?: Esplanade seats well past their 'use-by date'
ChristchurchMarch 29

Crashing through the defence: Hang glider comes down in middle of rugby game

A Lyttelton rugby team has experienced a new kind of attack on their backline - a hang glider crash-landing in the middle of their game.
Crashing through the defence: Hang glider comes down in middle of rugby game
Crashing through the defence: Hang glider comes down in middle of rugby game
ChristchurchMarch 27

Anzac parades in Sumner, Akaroa a casualty of Covid

The street parade and traditional dawn service will not take place in Sumner or Akaroa on Anzac Day.
Anzac parades in Sumner, Akaroa a casualty of Covid
Anzac parades in Sumner, Akaroa a casualty of Covid
CanterburyMarch 20

International praise for Christchurch-made snack bar

When Ferrymead baker David Dunn found out his snack bars had been named "one of the best" in the world, he danced around the room.
International praise for Christchurch-made snack bar
International praise for Christchurch-made snack bar
ChristchurchMarch 17

Iconic Lyttelton tug boat 'banished' to cruise ship berth

Tug Lyttelton supporters want the vessel moved to its original berth, amid a claim it has been "banished" to the "naughty corner".
Iconic Lyttelton tug boat 'banished' to cruise ship berth
Iconic Lyttelton tug boat 'banished' to cruise ship berth
ChristchurchMarch 14

Leading volunteer firefighters through the tough times

From Cubs to Scouts to Venturers to the fire brigade, Lyttelton Volunteer Fire Brigade chief Mark Buckley has lived every stage of his life being part of a pack.
Leading volunteer firefighters through the tough times
Leading volunteer firefighters through the tough times
ChristchurchMarch 10

'4 miles every 4 hours for 48 hours': Running to help the humanitarian effort in Ukraine

For Josh Leszczuk, this weekend’s 48-hour run in Christchurch is personal.
'4 miles every 4 hours for 48 hours': Running to help the humanitarian effort in Ukraine
'4 miles every 4 hours for 48 hours': Running to help the humanitarian effort in Ukraine