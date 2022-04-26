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Kristie Boland
kristie.boland@starmedia.kiwi
Latest
National
April 26
Collector’s rare bottles now worth more than $80,000
One man’s rubbish has turned into a small fortune for a Christchurch man who collects old glass bottles.
Christchurch
April 25
Collector’s rare bottles now worth more than $80,000
One man’s rubbish has turned into a small fortune for a Christchurch man who collects old glass bottles.
Christchurch
April 3
Governors Bay shuttle service winds up
There is a call for more creative thinking around small community transport as a shuttle service on Banks Peninsula comes to an end.
Christchurch
April 1
Would you sit on this bench?: Esplanade seats well past their 'use-by date'
Collapsed, vandalised and of no use to anyone - the seating along the Esplanade in Sumner is in a "poor state".
Christchurch
March 29
Crashing through the defence: Hang glider comes down in middle of rugby game
A Lyttelton rugby team has experienced a new kind of attack on their backline - a hang glider crash-landing in the middle of their game.
Christchurch
March 27
Anzac parades in Sumner, Akaroa a casualty of Covid
The street parade and traditional dawn service will not take place in Sumner or Akaroa on Anzac Day.
Canterbury
March 20
International praise for Christchurch-made snack bar
When Ferrymead baker David Dunn found out his snack bars had been named "one of the best" in the world, he danced around the room.
Christchurch
March 17
Iconic Lyttelton tug boat 'banished' to cruise ship berth
Tug Lyttelton supporters want the vessel moved to its original berth, amid a claim it has been "banished" to the "naughty corner".
Christchurch
March 14
Leading volunteer firefighters through the tough times
From Cubs to Scouts to Venturers to the fire brigade, Lyttelton Volunteer Fire Brigade chief Mark Buckley has lived every stage of his life being part of a pack.
Christchurch
March 10
'4 miles every 4 hours for 48 hours': Running to help the humanitarian effort in Ukraine
For Josh Leszczuk, this weekend’s 48-hour run in Christchurch is personal.
View more