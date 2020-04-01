Skip to main content
Wednesday,
Wed,
15
April
Apr
2020
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Loughrey's Dunedin
Health
Taieri Times
The South Today
National
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Campus
University of Otago
Otago Polytechnic
Mayoral Profiles
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
All Blacks
International
Highlanders
Super Rugby
School Rugby
Otago
Country Rugby
Mitre 10 Cup
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Cooking Videos
Design for Living
Resilient
Magazine
iD Fashion
Home & Garden
Travel
Fashion
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Fringe
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
West Coast
Features
Christmas Gift Guide
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Keep it Local
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Dunedin Guide
Holiday Guide
Challenge the Silence
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Plea to support local businesses
"Keep it local."
‘The buyer’s going to become king’
‘The buyer’s going to become king’
Real Estate agents are hopeful increased interest in property will translate to action once people can move more freely.
Businesses want more certainty
Businesses want more certainty
Southern businesses believe they can operate safely, complying with physical distancing and hygiene requirements, and would like to be allowed to open and get the economy restarted, the Otago...
Interest in transtasman bubble idea growing
Interest in transtasman bubble idea growing
The idea of creating a joint New Zealand-Australia "bubble" to help the tourism industry back on to its feet appears to be gaining momentum.
For the first time ever, Whitestone Contracting not debt-free
For the first time ever, Whitestone Contracting not debt-free
Whitestone Contracting Ltd may have "moved from a debt-free position for the first time" but it remains financially sound, Waitaki district councillors heard on Thursday.
Distiller starts producing hand sanitiser to help meet need
Distiller starts producing hand sanitiser to help meet need
The Reefton Distilling Co is switching from making liquor to also turning out hand sanitiser in response to shortages across the country caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
2degrees to cut 120 jobs
2degrees to cut 120 jobs
2degrees is to lay off 120 staff as part of a wider cost-cutting drive to offset the decline in revenue brought on by the Covid-19 crisis.
NZME cuts 200 jobs
NZME cuts 200 jobs
NZME has cut 200 jobs and requested all staff on a salary of more than $50,000 per year take a 15% pay cut for 12 weeks.
Floodwalls among $40m of reboot projects
Floodwalls among $40m of reboot projects
Floodwalls to ring Westport and Franz Josef Glacier townships, new bridges and a Greymouth reservoir are among at least $40 million worth of projects being put forward to reboot the West Coast economy.
Regional flights in doubt
Regional flights in doubt
Some regions face the possibility they will be left without air travel links post-Covid-19 as regional airlines drop down the Government's support list.
Burger King placed into receivership
Burger King placed into receivership
The parent company of Burger King in New Zealand has been placed into receivership.
Protection with style
Protection with style
Beckie Wilson wants people to feel confident wearing face masks in public.
Pay unfair, Scott workers claim
Pay unfair, Scott workers claim
A Scott worker says he and other "shop floor" staff are being treated unfairly, receiving less than half their normal wage after two weeks without pay.
PM set to reveal alert level 3 rules
PM set to reveal alert level 3 rules
The Government will give much-awaited detail on Thursday on how and which businesses will be allowed to reopen if and when the national lockdown is lifted on April 22.
Time to get to grips with those tricky tech tasks
Time to get to grips with those tricky tech tasks
So you find yourself at home during lockdown and you're looking for a project. How about tackling a technology task that you might have been putting off?
Lockdown factors to consider when paying provisional tax
Lockdown factors to consider when paying provisional tax
Business owners New Zealand-wide will be feeling the immense financial strain of the Level 4 lockdown response to the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly if they have large upcoming provisional tax...
Sheep conference going ahead via virtual technology
Sheep conference going ahead via virtual technology
The stage is set for an international sheep conference, thanks to virtual technology.
Resolving misunderstandings before they become disputes vital in these times
Resolving misunderstandings before they become disputes vital in these times
"We are all in this together" is the catchcry when it comes to how we New Zealanders are going to get through the Covid-19 crisis and impending recession.
Air NZ job cuts 'rushed, poorly planned'
Air NZ job cuts 'rushed, poorly planned'
Air New Zealand has rushed into poorly made plans to cut nearly 1500 people's jobs, E tū union says.
Worst recession since Great Depression, IMFwarns
Worst recession since Great Depression, IMFwarns
The pandemic sweeping the world will turn global economic growth "sharply negative" in 2020, triggering the worst fallout since the 1930s Great Depression, the IMF says.
