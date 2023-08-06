Skip to main content
Dunedin
11
|
5
Saturday,
Sat,
12
August
Aug
2023
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh WInter
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Design for Living
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Strong support for initiative
We are on the home straight.
‘Downward shift in vacancies’ in retail blocks in George St
‘Downward shift in vacancies’ in retail blocks in George St
Tenancy vacancy levels in Dunedin’s three George St retail blocks are trending down.
Food prices take a rare tumble in July
Food prices take a rare tumble in July
It is only the third time since December 2021 that monthly food prices have fallen.
Business awards to be held annually
Business awards to be held annually
Demand to celebrate business success and an increasing interest in attending the Grand Business South Awards function has moved organisers to host the event annually.
SUBSCRIBER
‘I just had belief — I thought it would be popular’
SUBSCRIBER
‘I just had belief — I thought it would be popular’
Kiwi Water Park co-owner Emily Rutherford was recently named one of 16 finalists in this year’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year competition.
From slash to cash: Finding ways to heal battered land
From slash to cash: Finding ways to heal battered land
Innovators across New Zealand are working on solutions for the huge amount of silt and woody debris that is clogging beaches and riverbanks on the East Coast.
'Cautious optimism' over BlackRock deal
'Cautious optimism' over BlackRock deal
A climate policy expert says he is cautiously optimistic about the investment from BlackRock to help NZ reach 100 percent renewable energy.
Petrol prices on upward trend
Petrol prices on upward trend
Motorists can expect more pain at the pump as petrol prices once again start to trend upwards.
Lake Ōhau Lodge owners ready to pass ‘the baton’
Lake Ōhau Lodge owners ready to pass ‘the baton’
The family-owned Lake Ōhau Lodge and Ōhau Snow Fields are for sale.
PM hails $2b fund for renewable energy
PM hails $2b fund for renewable energy
A "first-of-its-kind" $2 billion climate infrastructure fund has been announced by the government.
SUBSCRIBER
Transformational technology being built in Mosgiel
SUBSCRIBER
Transformational technology being built in Mosgiel
It is 30 years since Greg Mirams built the first Fecpak parasite diagnostics system in the bedroom of a house in Roslyn.
Scientists achieve fusion breakthrough for second time
Scientists achieve fusion breakthrough for second time
US scientists have achieved net energy gain in a fusion reaction for the second time since December, the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory says.
Grocery prices still rising but not as fast
Grocery prices still rising but not as fast
Grocery prices are still rising but not as fast as they were, according to an index measuring costs of supplying supermarkets.
Great Taste owner fined over immigration rort
Great Taste owner fined over immigration rort
A Dunedin restaurateur has been fined nearly $12,000 for employing staff in breach of their visa restrictions.
Duvet business booming for Mosgiel firm
Duvet business booming for Mosgiel firm
A Mosgiel manufacturing business is enjoying ups with its downs.
Consultation and compassion key to good governance
Consultation and compassion key to good governance
Wānaka-based Kathy Dedo was recently announced as one of three recipients in the first round of the Institute of Directors’ new scholarship fund, focused on supporting members in the not-for-profit sector.
Loan granted to build hops hub in South
Loan granted to build hops hub in South
A new industry is brewing in Southland after receiving a $2.5 million boost from the government.
Scott chips in with McCain handling system
Scott chips in with McCain handling system
Scott Technology has inked a $12million deal with McCain Foods — the world’s largest manufacturer of frozen potato products — to deliver its automated handling system to McCain’s processing...
SUBSCRIBER
Changing how we use energy encouraged
SUBSCRIBER
Changing how we use energy encouraged
A small change in mindset is all that is needed for New Zealand to lead the world in reducing carbon emissions with the added bonus of saving money, Steve Macknight believes.
Mainland Poultry to lease back sold land
Mainland Poultry to lease back sold land
Mainland Poultry is selling more than 640ha of land for $78.9 million, which it will then lease back, to free up capital to support growth in the business.
Read more