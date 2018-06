‘OCR on hold for long time’ message expected The Reserve Bank is expected this week to repeat its main message of the official cash rate remaining on hold for a long time.

Carbon concord Carbon concord Climate Change Minister James Shaw will be in Dunedin tomorrow to speak at the Zero Carbon Bill public meeting as part of a nationwide series of consultation meetings. Business editor Dene...

Migration numbers continued ownward Migration numbers continued ownward Annual net migration continued its general downward trend in May, and economists say they expect this fall to continue in the coming years.

Feedback prompts MPI changes Feedback prompts MPI changes Biosecurity Minister Damien O’Connor says feedback from farmers has led to changes to support the Mycoplasma bovis response and improve farm biosecurity practices.

Fletcher plans ‘believable’ Fletcher plans ‘believable’ Flecther Building’s sweeping restructuring plans have been welcomed as a "believable strategy" as the construction giant prepares to claw its way back to profitability.

Gentrack acquires Evolve Analytics Gentrack acquires Evolve Analytics Gentrack Group said it agreed to acquire Evolve Analytics, an energy data analysis software and services provider, for 23million ($NZ44.2million), bolstering its leading position for utility...

Instagram expands into long videos Instagram expands into long videos Instagram has launched a mobile app dedicated to user-generated videos up to an hour long, competing with ad-supported streaming services such as YouTube.