Record result gives Oceana Gold a boost Oceana Gold has completed calendar 2017 on a high, booking record gold production, a boost to its cash reserves and a reduction in debt.

Exports drive meat prices Exports drive meat prices Red meat export receipts hit a record high for the December quarter, analysis from Beef + Lamb New Zealand’s economic service has shown.

Otago tops economic confidence index Otago tops economic confidence index Regional economic confidence of Otago households about the year ahead has increased sharply, in what can be seen as an unusually optimistic result.

Record dry tipped to continue Record dry tipped to continue On the back of Southland’s driest year on record, there looks to be little reprieve for southern farmers, Niwa’s seasonal climate outlook says.

Perendale tops sale at $8600 Perendale tops sale at $8600 South Otago farmers Howie and Marion Gardner topped the South Island ram fair in Gore this week, selling a Perendale ram for $8600.

Difficult year for Fonterra indicated Difficult year for Fonterra indicated Fonterra is likely to struggle this year due to a lower milk collection outlook and the continuation of unfavourable commodity prices affecting profitability, a Forsyth Barr report says.

Tax relief for drought-stricken farmers Tax relief for drought-stricken farmers Farmers in the lower North Island and the West Coast will be able to earn interest on their tax payments to help smooth out the hardship of drought.

Many electricity users switching suppliers Many electricity users switching suppliers New Zealanders are switching electricity companies in record numbers as competition in the market increases to levels never seen before, the Electricity Authority says.