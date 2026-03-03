Skip to main content
Dunedin
23
|
14
Saturday,
Sat,
7
March
Mar
2026
‘We’re stuffed’ if mine doesn’t go ahead
‘‘A country of knockers.’’
One mine, one mineral, one question
One mine, one mineral, one question
Dunedin businessman Sir Ian Taylor has questions to ask Minister for Resources Shane Jones about Santana Minerals’ proposed Bendigo-Ophir gold mine.
Petrol prices rise to over $3 a litre at the pump
Petrol prices rise to over $3 a litre at the pump
The price of 95 petrol has hit $3 in some parts of the country as conflict in the Middle East pushes up oil prices.
Business liquidations continue to rise
Business liquidations continue to rise
Business failures are forecast to continue, even as the economy grinds to recovery.
Trade Me success fee dropped
Trade Me success fee dropped
The new fee structure will remove success fees from next week with a Trade Me spokesperson saying casual sellers will be better off.
KiwiSaver: Call to confirm funds available at age 65
KiwiSaver: Call to confirm funds available at age 65
A prominent investor and director is calling for politicians to confirm that New Zealanders can count on getting their KiwiSaver when they turn 65.
Christchurch '007' house sells for record $8.3m
Christchurch '007' house sells for record $8.3m
A Christchurch home, dubbed the 007 house by its designer, has set an auction sale record for the city of $8.34m.
Petrol prices could hit $3 a litre amid conflict
Petrol prices could hit $3 a litre amid Middle East conflict
Petrol prices could start rising by the end of the week as the Middle East conflict goes on, one industry head says.
Global oil and gas prices soar
Global oil and gas prices soar
The conflict risks triggering a spike in inflation that could choke off economic recovery in Europe and Asia if the war in Iran is prolonged.
Barker’s trying to drain wastewater ponds sooner
Barker’s trying to drain wastewater ponds sooner
Jam and juice company Barker’s is trying to drain contentious storage ponds sooner by discharging wastewater on nearby conservation land again after neighbours’ complaints about the smell.
Oceana Gold buys Hyde land
Oceana Gold buys Hyde land
Oceana Gold has spent $11.25 million on land at Hyde to expand its existing open pit and underground Macraes gold mine.
Chch backing start-up developments: advocates
Chch backing start-up developments: advocates
Christchurch is fast becoming the city of choice as a launching pad for business start-ups.
Direct Christchurch flights to Perth
Direct Christchurch flights to Perth
South Island travellers will have the option of flying directly to the western shores of Australia from Christchurch Airport from October.
Tankers stranded and damaged in Middle East
Tankers stranded and damaged in Middle East
Insurance companies are cancelling war risk coverage for vessels in the Middle East Gulf as the widening Iran conflict disrupts shipping.
'A bit of volatility' expected in markets after Iran attacks
'A bit of volatility' expected in markets after Iran attacks
Investors can brace for volatility over the coming days as markets digest the impact and implications of attacks on Iran, as well as potentially higher fuel prices.
Jade confident in growth in Europe, Americas
Jade confident in growth in Europe, Americas
Christchurch tech firm Jade Software is eyeing up more investments after buying a software system operated by some of the world’s largest dairy companies.
Recognition of achievement for long-serving accountant
Recognition of achievement for long-serving accountant
When Kyle Cameron first came to Dunedin, he was enrolled to study geography.
Highlights, challenges in council tenure
Highlights, challenges in council tenure
Dunedin accountant Malcolm Wong’s highlight during his tenure on the University of Otago Council is one that is very personal.
Obituary: Selwyn Cushing, businessman
Obituary: Selwyn Cushing, businessman
Sir Selwyn Cushing was one of New Zealand’s most prominent businessmen, but sport and the arts were also deeply grateful for his leadership and support.
Tiling business in liquidation owing $350k
Tiling business in liquidation owing $350k
A Queenstown-based tiling business has been placed in voluntary liquidation with an estimated shortfall to all creditors of about $350,000, the liquidators first report says.
