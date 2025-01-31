Skip to main content
Dunedin
18
|
11
Tuesday,
Tue,
4
February
Feb
2025
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Toitū te whenua
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Entertainment
ODT Quiz
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
NZIA Southern Series
SOREC
Explore Dunedin
Drivesouth Reviews
Design for Living
Education Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Sponsored content
Southern Television
Health and Beauty
Video
Rural life
Why has NZ's economy been hit so hard?
Last year was a tough year for the New Zealand economy.
AI should not be feared — Datacom
AI should not be feared — Datacom
Datacom's AI director Lou Compagnone does not see AI implementation in business as something to be feared, unless planning has not been done properly.
Retailer fined $230k for selling non-compliant products
Retailer fined $230k for selling non-compliant products
Bed Bath and Beyond has been fined $230,000 after selling non-compliant children's pyjamas and hot water bottles.
'Real risk' of double-digit power price rises
'Real risk' of double-digit power price rises
Households are being warned to expect higher power prices this year, as pressure goes on bills in three key ways.
House prices drop but Dunedin resilient
House prices drop but Dunedin resilient
Dunedin property values showed more resilience during a downturn compared with other main centres, an economist says.
How much you need to save weekly for comfy retirement
How much you need to save weekly for comfy retirement
So you want to save $500,000 for retirement. What does it take to get there?
Trump imposes tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China
Trump imposes tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China
US President Donald Trump has ordered 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports and 10% on goods from China starting on Tuesday, risking a new trade war.
Scanning the horizons of our future
Scanning the horizons of our future
A new studies shows where the pathways may lie to our future.
Hotel build going 'smoothly'
Hotel build going 'smoothly'
Invercargill's newest and only Distinction Hotel is progressing nicely and expected to open about mid-2025, project manager Hayden Rankin says.
Trump: Nothing countries can do to delay tariffs
Trump: Nothing countries can do to delay tariffs
US President Donald Trump says he will impose hefty new tariffs of 25% on goods from Mexico and Canada and 10% on imports from China, and nothing can be done by the nations to forestall them.
Obituary: Isak Andic, businessman
Obituary: Isak Andic, businessman
Isak Andic began his fashion career selling "Made in Turkey" T-shirts to tourists, and ended up becoming the head of a clothing empire worth multibillions.
Community condiment concocted
Community condiment creatively concocted
Salt from waters of Blueskin Bay is saltier than the "stuff off the supermarket shelves", a salt maker says.
Beer accounts for almost 1% of GDP - report
Beer accounts for almost 1% of GDP - report
A new report looking at the economic impact of the brewing industry has found it is contributing $3.58 billion to the country's annual GDP.
$1m gap between city’s suburbs
$1m gap between city’s suburbs
Prospective Dunedin homeowners should feel confident they are able to find a property "regardless of what your budget is", a realtor in the city says.
Things 'about to get scary' for coffee industry
Things 'about to get scary' for coffee industry
Things are about to get "very scary" for New Zealand's coffee and café industry, one roaster and café owner is warning.
Optimism around Christchurch
Optimism around Christchurch
The start of the trading year has given Christchurch retailers and hospitality owners a spring in their step.
Smaller city lifestyle touted in new campaign
Smaller city lifestyle touted in new campaign
A tongue-in-cheek Dunedin campaign is targeting professionals sick of big city living and offering a higher quality life in the South.
Bollards to reduce store’s ram-raid risk
Bollards to reduce store’s ram-raid risk
Fears of ram-raids and rising retail crime has spurred a Dunedin supermarket to take action by installing bollards.
Quake-strengthening jeopardising town’s future, owner says
Quake-strengthening jeopardising town’s future, owner says
A frustrated Greymouth retailer says she is concerned for the future of the CBD after council planning demands made it "impossible" to quake strengthen their building.
First-home buyer hit with surprise KiwiSaver bill
First-home buyer hit with surprise KiwiSaver bill
The woman says it seems unfair she owes money over a short stint she spent outside NZ.
