Off air: All Newshub operations to go, 250 jobs axed

Newshub staff were told by Warner Bros management in February it planned to axe the entire news operation as the newsroom was losing too much money. Photo: Getty Images

All Newshub operations on New Zealand television channel Three are to be shut down, with the loss of 250 jobs.

The last 6pm news bulletin will air on July 5.

External talks are ongoing but no outside deals have been confirmed yet, staff have been told.

Warner Bros Discovery said talks were continuing with third parties to provide a pared-back news service - such as a 6pm bulletin for television's Three channel.

The announcement comes after an all-staff meeting at a hall close to Newshub's office in Auckland's Eden Terrace on Wednesday morning.

Newshub staff were told by Warner Bros Discovery management in February this year it planned to axe the entire news operation with the possible loss of up to 300 jobs from June 30.

The newsroom was losing too much money, staff were told.

Since then, it is understood there have been talks between Warner Bros Discovery and a number of media firms, including Stuff, about ways that part of the business could be preserved.

It has been suggested that could include the production of a "slimmed-down" news bulletin by a third party.

Meanwhile, Television New Zealand staff will today hear the fate of its Sunday current affairs show, after the company confirmed on Tuesday it was axing the on-air version of consumer right programme Fair Go, and the Midday and Tonight news bulletins.

Spinoff founder Duncan Greive said the changes would be irreversible, meaning a "tragic" outcome for those affected.