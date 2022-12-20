Air NZ urges patience as crunch travel day looms

Passengers checking in at Auckland Airport domestic terminal. Photo: NZ Herald

Air New Zealand is urging travellers to be as patient as they can this Friday - the busiest day for three years on its network.

It has today released advice on ways to make travel as painless as possible during what it’s calling an “incredibly busy” summer.

“We’re heading into a very busy summer and we know there are times when things don’t go to plan,” the airline’s chief operating officer, Alex Marren, said.

“Our customer team are always doing their best to help sort out these disruptions and it can be complex trying to re-book a whole flight load of customers. If things aren’t going to plan for you, please try to be as patient as you can with our team who will be working hard to re-accommodate you,” she said.

With more than 2.8 million customers taking to the skies with Air New Zealand these summer holidays, the airline is encouraging people to plan ahead and add extra time for their travel.

With the amount of misplaced baggage stacking up at Auckland Airport, the airline warns anyone who has valuable items they can’t do without - such as valuables and wedding dresses - to pack them in their hand luggage in case of any “disruption”.

This Friday, December 23, the airline will experience a 77 percent increase in passenger numbers alone compared with last year, with more than 55,000 customers heading away on their holiday break. That is just under the number for the busiest day in 2019.

“Our people on the ground will be working around the clock to get customers to where they need to go. We know travel can be stressful, especially during this busy holiday period, so we want our customers to be as prepared as possible for their journeys,” she said.

Here are Air New Zealand’s top travel tips for being travel ready this summer:

- Check-in early. You can check in up to 24 hours before your flight by downloading the Air NZ app or online. And, if there are any changes to the status of your flight.

- Pack within your limits. The airline’s baggage calculator can save you from repacking your luggage at the airport. If you’d like to carry an additional bag, prepurchase this before your flight online. This makes the process hassle-free when you get to the airport.

- Arrive early. Airports will be incredibly busy in December and January. Please arrive at the airport at least 60 minutes before your flight if travelling domestically. If you are travelling early in the morning and across the Tasman, please check in two hours before your flight. For all other international travel, please allow three hours. Add a bit more time if you’re travelling with pets, oversized bags, or require special assistance – such as children travelling alone.

- Check the travel requirements for the country you’re travelling to and complete any travel declarations well in advance of your travel.

- Leave for the airport nice and early. Plan for traffic during peak periods getting to and around the airport, especially in our bigger cities.

- Ensure you’re not carrying anything that is considered dangerous goods by security – (did you know - Christmas crackers are dangerous goods?). Put wireless earbuds and loose batteries into your carry on.

- Don’t leave it until the last minute to go through security screening. There will be longer queues at security given the holiday rush. Please take personal electronics out nice and early to speed up the process.

- Many bags look alike so put a name label on your bag as well as something that is unique. A coloured ribbon or brightly coloured decor will make it much easier to identify.

- Whether it’s a bike or surfboard, if you’re planning on taking oversized luggage these holidays, plan ahead and give yourself plenty of time to check in these items at the oversized baggage kiosk. This process takes a little longer than normal bag check-in, so please get in early or consider sending your gear as cargo.

- If you’re travelling with a pet these holidays, the IATA Live Animal Regulations have recently been updated (these are the standards we need to follow so pets are safe, comfortable and well looked after during flight). Not all pet carriers are equal so check the airline’s website for further information on travelling with pets.

- If travelling with any valuables, the airline is encouraging the purchase of travel insurance and pack important things like medicine or inhalers, wedding dresses, keys, and wallets into your carry-on, so you have everything you need in case there’s any disruption.