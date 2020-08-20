Airfield operator search adds to woes

Glide Omarama has existing legal rights to an exclusive licence to operate commercial gliding from Omarama airfield, outgoing managing director Gavin Wills says. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Glide Omarama will remain grounded for the foreseeable future, after yet another blow was dealt to the business.

A decision by the Omarama Airfield Company to advertise for new commercial operators for the airfield was the tipping point in what had already been an "incredibly challenging six months" for the company, outgoing managing director Gavin Wills wrote on the Glide Omarama Facebook page this week.

Mr Wills, who did not return calls from the Otago Daily Times yesterday, said in his post Glide Omarama had existing legal rights to an exclusive licence to operate commercial gliding from the airfield.

"We have been attempting to work with them [the Omarama Airfield Company] to resolve our concerns in a way which minimises impact on everybody else. Unfortunately, they have declined to engage with us around the issues raised."

The Omarama Airfield Company is half owned by the Waitaki District Council, and Mayor Gary Kircher said the company had been going through a process to identify who should be operating on the airfield.

"The feedback from [Omarama Airfield Ltd] chairman Clive Geddes was that they’d had some very good expressions of interest.

"Obviously, that’s been interrupted with Covid and certainly the loss of international visitors has made a major impact on that. But they were confident they were heading in the right direction and looking forward to getting an operator confirmed.

"I know there were several parties talking about the possibility of working together on the airfield, but at the end of the day the company directors have the role of running the airfield, and we have confidence that they are doing all they can for the airfield. We certainly appreciate how important the airfield is to the Waitaki district and particularly to the Omarama area, and we want to make sure it operates as best as possible."

Mr Kircher was reluctant to comment on Glide Omarama’s position with the airfield company.

"It’s a process that the company’s been going through. I don’t know enough detail to comment on that part of it. Certainly, we’re keen to see an operator there who’s doing a good job. It’s certainly not my role to get into the middle of any discussions and negotiations that might be happening," he said.

Glide Omarama’s woes began before lockdown with a dispute over licensing with the Civil Aviation Authority.

The authority said Glide Omarama had offered paid flights, described as trial flights, while the authority viewed them as adventure flights.

Under its current licence, the company was allowed to provide flights to those with an interest in flying. Recertification would cost the company more than $100,000.

Mr Wills said that the compliance required was "unique to New Zealand" and was a "complex, lengthy and expensive" process.

"It would have vastly increased our operating costs without adding any measurable safety benefits."

The Covid-19 border restrictions had further affected the company, international clients being unable to travel here for the 2020-21 season.

Mr Wills also announced his retirement from the company, which would be taken over by his son George.

Feedback on the Glide Omarama Facebook post was overwhelmingly supportive of the company, one person describing the announcement as "an earthquake to the world of soaring and New Zealand".

