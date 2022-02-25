Airport company takes a 63% hit to half-year profit

Glen Sowry

Queenstown Airport Corporation’s profit has dropped by more than 60% as Covid-19 continues to disrupt the aviation sector.

Net profit after tax dropped 63% to $810,000 in the half year to December 31.

Revenue was also down about 6.5% to $12.7million.

QAC’s focus continued to be on stabilisation of the business and "safeguarding the core capability to operate vital airport infrastructure", chairwoman Adrienne Young-Cooper said.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) was also down 30% to $6.3million.

Total passenger numbers through the airport reduced by 27% to 494,965 for the first half of the financial year.

"There were no flights between Auckland and Queenstown, usually our busiest route, for 178 days creating an extremely challenging business environment.”

The airport’s operating expenditure increased by nearly $2million to $6.4million compared with the same period in 2020.

The increase in expenses was a result of the resumption of some expenditure necessary to ensure "organisational resilience" and preparedness for recovery, which included a 10% increase in the airport’s workforce, Mrs Young-Cooper said.

QAC chief executive Glen Sowry said the emergence of the Omicron variant required the company to further refine its business continuity plans.

It was providing rent relief to its tenants at both Queenstown and Wanaka Airports.

To date, 68 tenants had received support valued at $9.85million, and $2.6million for the reporting period.