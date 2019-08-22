Patrons at the fire station-turned-cafe take in the city while enjoying their coffee. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Sacha Coburn has a soft spot for Dunedin firefighters.

She credits the local fire department with saving her life when her Maitland St flat burned to the ground while she was a law student at the University of Otago.

She then moved to a new flat in City Rd near the Roslyn fire station, so she was delighted when her company - national coffee chain Coffee Culture - set up a franchise there five years ago.

"I've always loved the building and when my business partner mentioned it for a possible site for our first coffee shop in the Otago region I was super excited."

Her business partner, Mike King, said at the time it had been difficult to get resource consent and develop the plans.

"It's such an iconic building and we really wanted to honour the heritage and build a quality coffee shop that would last for generations to come."

The franchise, held by Stephen Boyd, of Christchurch, is now on the market for about $400,000.

The Coffee Culture franchise at the Roslyn fire station, held by Stephen Boyd, of Christchurch, is now on the market for about $400,000. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Mr Boyd said he was selling the business because he did not have enough time to properly manage the site.