All sorts of traffic

Tuesday, 6 April 2021

    Photo: Peter McIntosh.
    Photo: Peter McIntosh.
    A cyclist meets the bulk carrier Zhe Hai 2 as it travels up the Otago Harbour channel towards Beach St wharf, at Port Chalmers. The vessel is bound for Tauranga tomorrow.

