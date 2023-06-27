Apartment complex planned

An artist’s impression of the proposed apartment development in Elm Row. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A multi-unit complex, comprising 36 apartments within two separate buildings, is planned for Elm Row in central Dunedin.

Elm Row Investments Ltd has been granted subdivision consent and land-use consent, with conditions, by the Dunedin City Council.

The development comprises two primary buildings with one next to Elm Row and a second block towards the western boundary on the rear half of the site. With the exception of three apartments, the units are all one or two-bedroom.

The demolition of four existing houses — which are scheduled as character-contributing buildings (CC) within the City Rise Residential Heritage Precinct — and associated accessory buildings was proposed.

Specialist comment was sought from former council heritage adviser Dr Andrea Farminer, who said the demolition was not in agreement with the overlying district plan heritage policies to protect and celebrate Dunedin’s heritage.

However, the 2GP allowed for the demolition of CCs on the basis that the heritage streetscape character of the zone would be maintained or enhanced by the new development.

Several meetings were held with the applicant prior to lodgement of the application to discuss and provide advice regarding the bulk appearance and form and some of the finer architectural details.

Following discussions, the applicant reviewed the design to better align with the values of the heritage precinct, Dr Farminer said.

The rear building had a completely different design from the front building and its boxy design had a fully contemporary character that was not in keeping with the heritage precinct values.

However, its design was not considered to affect the quality of the heritage streetscape character as that building would be mostly obscured by the front "heritage" building, and its effects limited.

A darker colour was proposed for the rear building and, along with the simpler design lines and modest architectural treatment, would help to minimise its visual effects on the precinct, she said.

The council’s consultant urban designer, Peter Christos, said the design of the building which fronted Elm Row picked up on the essential qualities of surrounding heritage architecture — particularly terrace housing — and clearly aimed to provide a sense of individuality and a compatible residential character.

Key elements included steeply pitched gable roofs, a strong sense of verticality, facade setbacks, clearly defined shared walls, clearly defined entrances to each unit, traditionally inspired facade cladding and textures and variable colours.

The rear building would be secondary in terms of its relationship with the streetscape and existing built character. It would be more monolithic and functional in character.

There were 21 carparks proposed to service 72 habitable rooms, to be provided on site in addition to covered bike and scooter parking.

On-site amenity had been provided for all units in the form of both private and shared spaces. The site included large areas of green space to balance the hard surfaces and provide a sense of openness across the development, the application said.

A combined land-use and subdivision consent was first lodged in June 2021 and the application was provided to various technical specialists, including heritage, urban design, transport, hazards and Three Waters experts.

A lengthy request was issued to ensure sufficient information on several aspects of the proposal, including a requirement for a stormwater management plan.

That information was subsequently provided and a set of preliminary conditions was provided to the applicant for review. Those draft land-use consent conditions and subdivision conditions were approved early this year.