Dunedin
20
|
10
Tuesday,
Tue,
12
March
Mar
2024
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
Your News
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Alliance chair retires
New safety manager keen for a challenge
When Wayne Shaw started as a laboratory supervisor at the then PPCS Finegand plant in 1991, his goal was clear — "I wanted to be big in meat".
Appeal Court’s ruling on copyright makes sense
The dilemma of the divorced painter.
ASB, Kiwibank drop mortgage rates again
ASB and Kiwibank have reduced some fixed mortgage rates for the second time in weeks.
Cafe to be sold after 15 years
After 15 years at the helm, the owners of one of Alexandra's most well-known cafes are stepping back and putting the business up for sale.
Businesses irate about bus stop changes
It is a case of the ever-changing bus stops in the historic precinct of Oamaru and local business owners have had enough.
Supporting women in sports governance
Business editor Sally Rae talks to respected sports governance leader Liz Dawson about a career in sport and business.
Ties between Mela Eatery and Eleven Bar questioned
The ties between an Octagon eatery seeking a liquor licence and the now-closed Eleven Bar have been highlighted by those opposed to the application.
Industry women connect
The chief executive of a Dunedin gaming company hopes other women follow her path into a industry traditionally dominated by men.
Waikouaiti cafe’s new part-owner a familiar face
Flora Lira and Logan Ralston are the new owners of the popular Outpost Cafe in Waikouaiti.
Outgoing chief exec happy to stay grounded
Outgoing chief exec happy to stay grounded
After 11 years at the helm of one of the biggest players in the New Zealand construction scene, Rick Herd has called it a day. Tim Scott chats with the outgoing Naylor Love chief executive...
Fast-track consents laws welcomed
Proposed new laws to fast-track consents for big-ticket items have been welcomed by Otago developers behind some major projects.
Insurer refunding customers more than $9 million in overcharges
New Zealand’s financial watchdog has filed civil proceedings against insurer Tower over alleged fair dealing breaches resulting in approximately $9.5 million in overcharges to customers.
Plan to fast-track infrastructure projects revealed
The government has expanded fast-track consenting regime will set up an expert panel to give recommendations - but ministers will make the final decision.
TVNZ confirms job cuts plan
TVNZ has confirmed sweeping job cuts are planned, as the state broadcaster responds to major economic challenges and audience shifts.
International flights, stadium gigs priority for new chairman
International flights and headline stadium acts are just two things Tim Loan wants to bring to Dunedin.
Public sector job cuts certain, says Seymour
Act Party leader David Seymour says there’s “no question” there will be a reduction in the number of public servants under the coalition government’s watch.
Sweet boost for Anzac Day poppy appeal
The annual Poppy Day appeal is set to get a sweet boost this year, with RSA commemorative cookies on offer alongside the traditional poppies.
Women In Business event to hear from ‘epic people’
"Dunedin has epic people doing epic things with amazing stories of grit, resilience and success. How exciting to get them in a room and just hear from them."
TVNZ set to announce job cuts
TVNZ is set to outline more job cuts tomorrow and possible changes to some of its biggest news and current affairs programmes, including the 6pm news.
