Dunedin
20
|
10
Saturday,
Sat,
19
February
Feb
2022
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
New World Wine Awards Top 50
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Helpers sought to ease burden for health workers
Calling all southern heroes.
Appointee ‘born for this type of work’
It's true, there really is something about Mary.
Chocolate store battens hatches
The threat of Omicron infecting staff has forced Dunedin’s Ocho Chocolate to close its doors to the public.
Tech firm trialling 9-day fortnight
Employees at a Dunedin tech company are on cloud nine thanks to their new nine-day working fortnight.
Lending fix a priority: minister
Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Dr David Clark says fixing the new strict lending law is one of his priorities this year and wants to see change "sooner rather than later".
Queenstown officials vow resort will stay open
Destination Queenstown is trying to reassure people that the resort will not be closing.
Call for support of businesses
A Dunedin city councillor is calling on her colleagues to stump up financial support for businesses affected by what she calls "a perfect storm".
Strategic plan wanted for carbon farming
Urgent national policy changes are needed to ensure the rise in carbon farming does not come at the expense of rural communities, a discussion paper released yesterday says.
Rental property managers need licence under Govt proposal
Rental property managers would need a licence, and be subject to an independent complaints process under the Government's preferred option for regulation.
Business dwindles as roadworks, Covid restrictions continue
Months of roadworks on top of Covid-19 restrictions have left a Dunedin business in the worst state it has ever been in.
Govt says' targeted support' on the way for hospitality firms
Cafes and restaurants on the brink of collapse because of Covid-19 restrictions are being promised some relief by the government but still don't know what that will be.
Fence to stop falling rocks ready
Port Otago’s new rock safety fence in Beach St, Port Chalmers, is seen from Observation Point.
New Zealand urged to get its head in the AI game
New Zealand companies are only "dipping their toes" into artificial intelligence rather than "diving in", a new report says.
First-home buyers continue to find it tough
Southern first-home buyers appear to be the hardest hit by stricter lending rules and the ongoing impact of Covid-19, according to local real estate agents.
Managers gain nothing from losing the plot at staff
Has your manager ever lost their cool at you? Read you the riot act? Given you a dressing down?
Impact of cost of living increase ‘incredibly tough’
Dunedin mum Sharlie Earl knows just how tough things are at the moment.
House sales drop to lowest levels since 1992 in some regions
The Real Estate Institute says agents have linked credit law changes to a big drop in house sales in the last month.
Facial recognition system for making payments on horizon
Ever thought of paying for your meal using facial recognition?
Trip to buy gift card ended in buying gallery
Becs Wilson only went in to Quadrant Gallery to buy a gift card.
Highest rise in a decade for annual food prices
Kiwi shoppers are paying more for their groceries as annual food prices hit a new 10-year high, according to Stats NZ.
