Aquila farm properties for sale

The Aquila Sustainable Farming portfolio has an amalgamated farm footprint of 2,971 hectares. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

ONE of the largest-scale organic dairying portfolios in the southern hemisphere is on the market in Southland.

The Aquila Sustainable Farming portfolio — owned by Aquila Capital, one of Germany’s first alternative investment management companies — has an amalgamated farm footprint of 2971ha across six productive organic dairy units and 871ha from two leased organic support blocks.

The properties encompass infrastructure and improvements, including 27 homes.

Bayleys chief operating officer Duncan Ross said the offering in its entirety had built-in efficiencies and met rigorous compliance thresholds across animal welfare, health and safety, environmental and organic production.

Four of the six Aquila portfolio farms were converted to A2 organic in 2020, and Aquila was likely to be the largest single supplier of certified A2 organic milk in New Zealand today.

Aquila produced 1,797,641kgMS in the 2020-21 season.

Production lifts were forecast for the 2021-22 season as its organic conversion strategies are bedded in.

The AsureQuality-certified organic Aquila portfolio farms are located close to the Open Country Dairy (OCD) Awarua plant, allowing the organic milk to be received, checked and processed within hours of milking.

Country & Co is in partnership with Bayleys on the sale.

Director and farm salesperson Pip Ryan said the Aquila portfolio offering is the largest Southland portfolio to come to the market since about 2000, and he was expecting interest from outside of Southland.