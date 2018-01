Pleased and proud of Gigatown progress A three-year involvement with Dunedin through the city’s Gigatown win has been "way more than a job" for Kim Stewart.

Asian markets look like good buying Asian markets look like good buying Asian shares reached a 10-year high yesterday as risk appetites sharpened after several upbeat manufacturing surveys confirmed a synchronised upturn in world growth is under way.

2018 cybercriminals to step up attacks 2018 cybercriminals to take advantage in novel creative ways Symantec is warning computer users to gear up for a busy year ahead with major service disruptions likely to increase in number and improve their ability to break through cyber defences.

NZ dollar best performer in December NZ dollar best performer in December The New Zealand dollar was the best performing major currency in December amid a more positive dynamic for commodity currencies, BNZ currency strategist Jason Wong said.

Solid outlook for Oceana Gold Solid outlook for Oceana Gold Oceana Gold looks close to hitting its target of delivering a record more than 550,000 ounces of gold in calendar year 2017, the first time the 27-year-old company has produced more than half a million ounces.

Tough times for Australian shares Tough times for Australian shares The Australian sharemarket has been a difficult hunting ground for investors in recent years, Craigs Investment Partners broker Peter McIntyre says.

Dunedin family that games together Dunedin family that games together There is something of a family feeling about RocketWerkz, the Otago Daily Times Business of the Year. Business editor Dene Mackenzie talks to the company founder Dean Hall and his sister Stephanie Hall about their success.