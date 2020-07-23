Banking changes lead SBS to reduce hours, cut staff

Shaun Drylie. Photo: Supplied

Despite posting an operating surplus of $21.3million, SBS Bank is cutting staff to ensure future growth.

As well as 10 jobs being disestablished, a continued reduction of opening hours at some of its branches and reduced working hours for some staff would also go towards reducing costs.

The bank, which is owned by its members (customers) through a mutual structure, held its annual meeting in Invercargill yesterday.

SBS Bank chief executive Shaun Drylie said the bank had strong capital reserves and liquidity to meet and support members’ needs but was taking prudent steps to ensure the bank was well-positioned to continue to drive sustainable growth into the future.

"Like other New Zealand banks, SBS is facing challenges in respect of business volumes, margins and provisioning for bad debts as a result of the economic conditions driven by Covid-19, and recent circumstances have accelerated changes in the way members interact with us, with a greater shift to digital and virtual channels," Mr Drylie said.

Staff-assisted in-branch transactions were down by 17% and internet banking registrations up 18% in the 18 months before lockdown.

Customer visits had further reduced during and after lockdown while internet banking registrations had increased by 8% and contact centre calls were up 36% between March and June.

As a result of a consultation process with staff, SBS Bank would retain its new normal opening hours of 9am to 3pm across most of its branch network, with additional services available outside these hours by appointment. Exceptions were the Invercargill and Windsor branches.

"While we have worked constructively with our people to reach the decisions we have made, they are still really tough on our close-knit team. We are working closely with each affected individual around what specific support we can provide that would best help them at this time," Mr Drylie said.

The SBS Bank’s chairman, John Ward, said that the group’s operating surplus of $21.3million was robust, especially given the regulatory requirement to increase provision for loan losses (to the tune of $21.5million) as a direct result of the impacts of Covid-19.

"Our financial result reflects the bank’s strong growth in both lending and retail funding and underscores the advantages brought by the diversification we have across the wider SBS Group, with our three subsidiaries, Finance Now, FANZ and Southsure," Mr Ward said.

For the 2019 to 2020 financial year, lending was up 4% to $161million, while retail funding at $104million was up 3% on the previous year’s retail funding.

SBS Bank members’ equity was up $6.9million on last year to $331million.

Impacts of the increased loan loss provisions, reduced SBS Bank’s total capital ratio to 13.8% (compared to 14.2% in 2019), which was still well above the regulatory minimum of 8%.