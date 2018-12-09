Bar beckons for burger business

fergburger_is_offering_to_cover_the_cost_of_wideni_53ce55b855.JPG The food giant’s lodged a resource consent application for The Bar, a new bar and restaurant at 42 Shotover Street. Photo by Guy Williams.

Queenstown’s Fergburger empire’s continuing its takeover of its Shotover Street block, revealing plans for a bar next to its flagship store – serving booze till 4am.

The food giant’s lodged a resource consent application for The Bar, a new bar and restaurant at 42 Shotover Street.

It’ll join Fergburger, FergBaker, and Mrs Ferg on a block that’s become notorious in recent years for large crowds of hungry revellers congregating after a night out – on occasion becoming a flashpoint for booze-related trouble.

The site, occupied by Happy Tours, is owned by City Centre Queenstown Ltd. Fergburger’s general manager didn’t respond to requests for comment.

But the application describes The Bar, a working title, as “a small, beautifully-detailed apres-ski style cafe/bar”.

It’d seat just under 40 people, with an aim to being “a short visit location for one to three drinks and some quickly-served high-quality small-plate options”.

The Bar would open 7am-4am daily, according to the resource consent application.