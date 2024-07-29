Bar forced to close amid financial pressures

Photo: Facebook

Tough economic conditions have forced the unexpected closure of a Canterbury bar and restaurant.

Lincoln HQ on Eastfield Drive and its golf simulator business, The 19th Hole, closed this month due to "continuous operational challenges".

"Despite our best efforts and unwavering dedication we have faced continuous operational challenges and an uphill battle since opening in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021,” HQ management said on social media.

"Unfortunately, the financial pressures and the ever-changing business landscape have made impossible for us to continue operating.”

They thanked customers, the community and staff for their support.

Meanwhile, The Bridge Bar and Eatery in Prebbleton, which was damaged in a fire in April, could be closed for a while yet.

Owner Murray Smith said they are not expecting to reopen the bar until late this year or early 2025.

After the fire, Smith initially said he was hoping to be open within two months, but more roof repair work was needed.