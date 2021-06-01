Benmore Station wins overall clip of the year title

Photo: ODT files

Winning the Otago Merino Association’s NZWTA Clip of the Year title "just doesn’t happen overnight".

Receiving this year’s overall award, Bill Sutherland, representing Benmore Station, said it was a "real honour" and he thanked everyone who made it possible.

It was the culmination of 12 months’ work which involved all their staff, along with the New Zealand Merino Company’s team marketing their wool, he said.

Bill and Kate Sutherland, and Andrew and Deidre Sutherland, farm Benmore, a 5400ha property between Omarama and Twizel, and also the 3800ha Ahuriri Downs.

The Sutherland family has been on Benmore for more than 100 years.

Benmore won the stud flock section in Clip of the Year, while Ahuriri Downs won the commercial flock.

Bill Sutherland recalled attending a meeting in Cromwell, called to discuss the establishment of the Otago Merino Association 30 years ago.

Describing it as a "great club", Mr Sutherland said it was great to see so many young people present on Friday night. They were the future of the industry.

Andrew Sutherland said the family entered the awards, which included the Child Cancer Foundation fleece competition, to support a good cause.

It was also about continually striving to improve, while the awards function was a "good way to have a good old catch up," he said.

Quailburn Downs manager Trent Spittle felt "privileged" to win the Child Cancer Foundation fleece competition, particularly given it raised money for such a cause.

The 2600ha property, near Omarama’s Clay Cliffs landmark, was bought by Mr Spittle’s parents Graeme and Diane, who farm at Te Anau, in 2006.

Farming merinos was very different from the Perendales that he grew up with on the family farm but they — and their fibre — had become a passion for him.

He thanked the OMA, organisers, sponsors and growers who made the merino awards such a huge success.

While he had entered the competition previously, winning was "very unexpected" and he was thrilled.

Many families had owned their properties for more than 100 years and, given they had only owned Quailburn Downs for 15, it was "not a bad achievement".

"It takes time to breed a half decent merino," he said.

Child Cancer Foundation business development manager Andrew Gray said the OMA had raised close to $400,000 since the competition’s inception.

That money went towards supporting children and their families throughout New Zealand who were living with cancer.

In the role for 18 months, it was Mr Gray’s first time at the awards function and it was "awesome" to see how OMA had got behind the charity, initially through a family connection and then "just running it themselves".

The donated fleeces had been bought by Japanese company Nikke and the proceeds given to the Child Cancer Foundation.

In a new move, wool from the fleeces would be transformed into beanies and sent back to New Zealand and offered for sale to growers with their station brand on it. Those proceeds would also go to the foundation.

This year’s contribution could be up to $30,000 in total, Mike Hargadon, from the New Zealand Merino Company, said.

Results:

Clip of the Year

Up to 17.3 micron: Waikeri Downs 1, Matarae 2, Northburn 3. Over 17.3: Benmore 1, Armidale 2, Ahuriri Downs 3. Stud flock winner: Benmore. Commercial flock: Ahuriri Downs. Overall winner: Benmore.

Child Cancer Foundation fleece competition

Medium micron: Quailburn Downs 1, Merino Ridges 2, Ahuriri Downs 3. Fine: Irishmans Creek 1, Craighurst 2, Benmore 3. Superfine: Black Forest 1, Cluden 2, Ahuriri Downs 3. Ultra fine: Foulden Hill 1, Moutere 2, Merivale 3. Overall winner: Quailburn Downs.