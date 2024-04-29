Bespoke tool belt business born of fruitless search

Peak Toolbelts owner Paddy Collings showcases a custom tool belt he was commissioned to manufacture. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

After years of searching for the perfect tool belt, a Dunedin contractor decided to design his own.

Peak Toolbelts is a Dunedin bespoke tool belt company, which began trading in July last year.

The man behind the operation and a contractor of 10 years, Paddy Collings, first conceived of the business about three years ago.

Mr Collings said the tool belts on New Zealand shelves had grown "quite stagnant" in the past 30 years, and contractors were demanding different set-ups from the stock standard.

The popularity of custom tool belts had soared overseas, but he was still unsatisfied and there things he would have done differently to create his ideal set-up, Mr Collings said.

Dunedin did not have any local manufacturers, so after spending a year saving, setting himself up on social media and teaching himself how to sew, Mr Collings decided to give it a crack himself.

"Basically, if you can draw it, we’ll make it for you", Mr Collings said.

"We haven’t said no yet — that is to say we do suggest not doing certain things.

"So long as it’s going to be structurally sound then we’re happy to make it."

His tool belts had already made their way around the world, with commissions from Australia, the United States and Ireland, Mr Collings said.

All the stainless steel components, such as hammer loops, were made locally and he hoped to one day have his tool belts stocked in stores around the country.

His ideal tool belt set-up was minimalist with the bare essentials to keep the weight down, and to prioritise functionality.

Aesthetic considerations were also a factor, opting for a seamless design with very few exposed stitches and rivets, Mr Collings said.

One particular tool belt, commissioned by a repeat customer from Invercargill, came equipped with slots for pliers, a knife, chisel and two clips for a tape measure and other accessories.

"It was just something I’ve never seen before.

"I called it ‘the impossible belt’ just because of how much time went into it", Mr Collings said.

Having the right tool belt was pretty important for efficiency on the work site, Mr Collings said.

He hoped his business would help New Zealand builders maximise efficiency by laying out their tools exactly how they wanted them.

