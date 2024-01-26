Better work-life balance for staff: CEO

Mackenzie Roil, 8, up early to watch her sisters rowing on the harbour, waves as Coral Geographer arrives in the upper harbour yesterday morning. It arrived from Akaroa to berth alongside Port Otago’s Fryatt St wharf before leaving in the afternoon for Stewart Island. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Port Otago and its two operational unions have agreed to a new way of working the chief executive says will improve work-life balance for employees.

This week, the port’s operations workers ratified a new collective employment agreement including changes to shifts and a set day off each week for employees.

Covid-19 forced the port’s operations to change from a pool of staff allocated to various shifts, to discrete teams.

Traditionally, the port had operated up to three eight-hour shifts each day — 7am-3pm, 3pm-11pm and 11pm-7am

As part of the Covid risk-mitigation response, operations were divided into several teams that worked 10-hour shifts — either 6am-4pm or 4pm-2am — for 10 weeks in 2020.

Chief executive Kevin Winders said while Covid was a challenging time for the company’s workers, the move into teams was generally a positive experience for individuals, albeit with room for improvement with team rotation between the two shifts.

For 16 weeks from March last year, the operational team trialled an improved two 10-hour shifts model.

It was implemented in response to shipping disruption at other New Zealand ports, to help out shipping company Maersk, which operated the weekly Polaris service into Port Chalmers, while also ensuring regional exporters’ product was kept moving during peak export season, Mr Winders said.

Following the trial and together with the two unions — the Maritime Union of New Zealand, and the Rail and Maritime Transport Union — the model continued to be fine-tuned.

"The result is that Port Otago now has the flexibility to turn around more container exchanges at peak season while our team members have a better work-life balance, reduced fatigue risk and higher annual take-home wages — up to 15% for some teams.

"By working two 10-hour shifts, we can deliver 1000 container exchanges on a vessel in 20 hours.

"This is around the same productivity as using three eight-hour shifts over 24 hours.

"Critically, we’re not operating between 2am and 6am, during the body’s circadian low period, so fatigue risk is reduced," he said.

The other major change was a move to a set day off each week.

"The unpredictability of working hours for operational staff is the single biggest downside of our operational roles.

"Alongside the 10-hour shifts, team members will also know in advance their work and days off."

During the quiet seasons, the team would work 40 hours per week over four days, with three days off.

At peak season — generally January to June — the team was likely to work 50 hours over five days, with two days off.

"Having the ability to step up container exchange volumes through peak season means the port can turnaround 20-25% more containers for its shipping line partners and exporters, right at the time it’s needed," Mr Winders said.