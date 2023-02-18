Blis Tech sees Q3 revenue growth of 24%, $2.9m

Blis Technologies has posted revenue growth of 24% for the third quarter ending December 31.

In a notice to the NZX yesterday, the company said the $2.9 million revenue was an increase of $0.6 million year-on-year. Ebitda profit for the quarter was $0.3 million.

Chief executive Brian Watson said the continued recovery of the company’s European ingredient business had seen sales volumes return to the pre-Covid levels of FY20.

Revenue growth was also being delivered in the New Zealand based retail channel, including daigou, and online sales through Amazon USA.

The growth, along with refocused market investment, had returned Blis to a path of sustainable profitability; there was a positive ebitda forecast for the second half-year, Mr Watson said.

Guidance was for full-year revenue of between $9.5 million and $9.8 million and an ebitda deficit of $1 million to 1.3 million.