Border rules exacerbate vet shortage

10_helen_beattie_with_meg.jpg Helen Beattie. Photo: Alan Dove

Border restrictions are affecting the availability of veterinarians — already on the long-term skill shortage list — there being a potential shortfall of about 200 to 220.

That figure was the result of a quick survey of New Zealand Veterinary Association members that showed companion animal vets were the greatest need, followed by mixed practice, large animal and then equine, NZVA chief veterinary officer Helen Beattie said yesterday.

NZVA was working with the Ministry for Primary Industries to try to find a solution and it was waiting to hear back from either MPI or the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment with the next steps, Dr Beattie said yesterday.

Concerns were being heard "right across the profession". Prior to "highly specialist" veterinarians being added to Immigration New Zealand’s website, on the basis they might meet the criteria for short-term critical workers, Massey University was concerned the long-term effect would be significant if specialist veterinarians were not available to provide training.

In the profession itself, it was difficult to prioritise the gaps and NZVA suggested that however many could be negotiated to come into New Zealand needed to be distributed in the ratio of the shortages.

The effect of not having those vets was very significant for those left in the profession. Stress and the human welfare impact of the shortage was a primary concern for NZVA and that was highlighted in the survey. There was also the animal welfare aspect.

Vets were key consultants in animal health and welfare and provided a support network to farmers. It was not just animal health they discussed on-farm, but also emotional help, Dr Beattie said.

The profession was also the passive biosecurity surveillance network and food safety was a critical part of the country’s primary industries.

She did not believe anyone was being purposely obstructive; the association understood there was a global pandemic. MPI had been very helpful and NZVA would continue to work with it.

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor had heard it was a legitimate need, while NZVA also understood the Government was faced with making decisions for other industries.

Training programmes were available in other areas of the agricultural industry, but that was not possible in the veterinary profession.

"It’s not easy to repurpose airline pilots into veterinarians in less than five years," she said.

Federated Farmers employment spokesman Chris Lewis said the shortfall contributed to growing issues for the agricultural industry from a shortage of experienced dairy staff, agricultural contractors and shearers, all industries that relied heavily on labour from overseas.

Federated Farmers believed those workers would present no greater risk "than any other party crossing the border" if correct procedures were followed.

"These workers are all highly aware that any breach of visa requirements would end their employment and jeopardise any future chance of employment in New Zealand," he said.

Immigration New Zealand has previously said it understands the effect border restrictions are having on some sectors, and the bar for exemptions is set high to help contain the disease and protect the health of people already in New Zealand.