Bringing your A game to every board meeting

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

What does bringing your best self to the board table look like?

It’s a question worth pondering because if you are one of say eight board members, you represent 12.5% of the cost of running that board and if you meet eight times a year, one off day is 12.5% productivity down the gurgler. This shoots home why you cannot afford to bring anything other than your A game to your next and every meeting.

So what does that look like?

Like management, I’m going to take the papers as read.

Read doesn’t just mean consuming the content that’s there, it’s also about being curious and bringing independent thought and consideration of what’s not there. Governance 101 really.

Again, I’m going to assume you are well versed in independent research and thought as you frame up your questions.

Let’s instead turn our attention to the actual day of the meeting and indeed before you even entered the room.

Ask yourself, did you take the necessary steps to clear your head of all other business? Have you zeroed in on the issues and do you have a well-formed view?

Life is busy and chances are as a director, on any given day there is a myriad of things going on, but at that moment, your mind needs to be prepared to make decisions.

And not just any decisions. Decisions that align with and support your organisation’s purpose.

Decisions that may impact the most vulnerable person in the organisation or decisions that shape someone else’s future.

It sharpens your perspective somewhat when you say it that way and makes reflections on your effectiveness and approach important.

So what about your personal style and approach? While one of the four pillars in the Institute of Directors guidance is holding to account, that does not mean being the task master.

Instead ask yourself how constructive you are at board meetings.

Reflecting on your last meeting, did you foster an environment of co-creation? Did you bring an enabling mindset to the conversation and do you empower management to move forward?

Sometimes to move the organisation forward, you have to accept being wrong.

Yes, you read that right. You might just be wrong.

That means being open to being persuaded. Not dominating the conversation and accepting that your inbuilt bias may have led you down a path.

It’s really challenging being comfortable with being uncomfortable but a necessary step towards that is understanding what bias may live inside your own decision-making and constantly checking yourself and considering your echo chamber to enable you to come open-minded to a conversation.

Ask yourself too, what did you do to support and encourage your colleagues around the table? While it’s undoubtedly the role of the chairperson to be the conductor, your support can and does make a difference and can help others to evolve.

This can range from mentoring new colleagues to constructive feedback on how papers can evolve.

It can be tapping into relationships and understanding any dynamics that may impact on that 12.5% performance on any given day.

It is always about flagging issues and it’s never about the meeting before the meeting.

Governance is a team sport and not about selected individuals determining outcomes.

That does not preclude relationship building. Great decision-making comes from people who know and trust each other. People who are comfortable with and resilient to challenge from their colleagues.

Such mutual respect takes time, an investment beyond the eight meetings a year and a commitment to opening up and understanding the values driving each individual around the table and what is important to them.

And when the agenda is concluded and the business of the day is done, your final task might be a reflective one.

How did you as a board collectively perform and did you move your organisation forward by bringing your A game?

And if you didn’t, what are you going to change for your next meeting?

— Trish Oakley is the chairwoman of the Otago-Southland branch of the Institute of Directors. This article is opinion only and not intended as governance advice. The institute is the professional body for directors and is at the heart of New Zealand’s governance community.