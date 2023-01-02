Britain opens nuclear fuel fund

The Hunterston B Nuclear Power Station in West Kilbride, Scotland. Energy supply has become a key focus since its invasion of Ukraine drove costs sharply higher. Photo: Reuters

Britain says a fund aimed at helping boost domestic production of nuclear fuel for power plants and cutting reliance on Russian uranium supplies is open for applications.

The £75 million ($NZ142 million) fund, announced in July last year will award grants to businesses involved in uranium conversion, a key stage in the process of creating nuclear fuel from the metal.

It will remain open for applications from Monday until February 20.

Russia currently owns about 20% of global uranium conversion capacity.

"Record high global gas prices, caused by [Russian Prime Minister Vladimir] Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine, have highlighted the need for more home-grown renewable energy, but also UK generated nuclear power - building more plants, and developing domestic fuel capability," Minister for Energy and Climate Graham Stuart said on Monday.

Up to £13 million from the fund has already been awarded to the Springfields nuclear fuel manufacturing site in northwest England, the government said.

Planned additions to nuclear electricity generation capacity will reduce Britain's reliance on natural gas, which fuelled around 45% of generation in 2021.

Britain in November said it would become a 50% shareholder in the Sizewell C nuclear project by providing £700 million in funding to the plant, which is planned for southeast England.