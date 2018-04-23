Brown on Alliance Group board

Sarah Brown

Marketing and consumer insights specialist Sarah Brown has been appointed to the board of Alliance Group.

Ms Brown, who has held various senior management positions with high-profile companies such as Lion Nathan and Colmar Brunton, has joined the company as an independent director.

At present living and working part-time on a sheep and beef farm in Manawatu, Ms Brown has marketing experience in a broad range of industries. Over the last 18 months, she has assisted Australian Pork, Coca-Cola Amatil, Diageo and Goodman Fielder International.

She has worked in many countries across the globe, including Australia, China, Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Korea, Japan, India, Malaysia and New Zealand.

Ms Brown was managing director of Colmar Brunton Australia, now part of WPP Group, from 1990 to 1995, consumer insights director at Lion Nathan Beer and group marketing manager at Lion Nathan Wine from 1998 to 2003. Her work there included being part of the project team that developed a marketing strategy for exporting Steinlager to China.

She was from a fifth-generation farming family, which supplied stock to Alliance Group, and was "passionate about the company and the red meat sector".

Chairman Murray Taggart said Ms Brown’s skills would be "invaluable" as Alliance sought to capture more value from its markets as part of its business transformation strategy.