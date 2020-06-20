Bungy firm consulting about cuts

Consultation over a proposal to cut 150 jobs at AJ Hackett Bungy is ongoing.

At the end of May, the Otago Daily Times reported the Queenstown business was considering slashing more than half of its 220 person workforce.

A spokesman this week said that consultation was still being carried out.

The bungy company has for decades attracted tourists from across the globe but, with the borders shut, business has suffered.

Managing director Henry van Asch said the company was looking at ways of redeploying staff on to conservation and other projects to keep them in work.