Business organisations look to merge

Business organisations the Otago Chamber of Commerce and the Otago Southland Employers’ Association are once more proposing to merge.

For the new organisation, tentatively named Business South, to come into being, members of both organisations will need to vote in favour of the change at two special general meetings.

The Otago Chamber of Commerce (OCC) was formed in 1861, and its younger sibling the Otago Southland Employers’ Association (OSEA) was founded in 1890.

This is not the first time they have sought to join forces. A proposed merger in 2017 was abandoned due to "governance and constitutional issues".

In a joint statement, OCC president Grant McKenzie and OSEA president Andrew Leys said the operating environment for businesses had changed rapidly in 2020 and was more challenging than ever before, circumstances that meant a merger was back on the table.

"We recognise that we need to continue to adapt to meet our members’ needs into the future in a sustainable and agile way, and that business in the South needs a strong, unified voice to represent its unique interests and provide support," the presidents said.

"For this reason, the boards of OSEA and the OCC are proposing a merger to create a single, unified membership entity that is well placed to meet the needs of, and deliver increased value to, current and future members."

Information about the proposal will be sent to members this week, ahead of the first OSEA special general meeting on September 21 and the first OCC meeting on September 30.

Should the initial hurdle be cleared, second special general meetings will be held in October to vote on the decision. Business South is mooted to commence work on November 1, if it is approved.

The OCC has just under 1000 members across Otago, while the OSEA has more than 1000 members across Otago and Southland; about a quarter of members of each belong to both organisations.

The presidents said businesses and individuals had joined each organisation for different reasons, and the chamber and association had built their reputations for their work in business advocacy and networking and employer advisory services respectively.

"OSEA and OCC offer complementary services which, when combined, will create an enhanced offering for both memberships.

"Opportunities to provide more services will ensure the sustainability of the proposed single organisation so it may continue to service business in the South, as the two separate organisations do currently."

If the merger goes ahead the two organisations’ operations would be merged gradually, and an interim board would oversee the transition.