Business owner joins board

Melissa Dykes. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Southland businesswoman Melissa Dykes, owner of Fi Innovations, has been elected to the board of the New Zealand Chambers of Commerce.

She was formally ratified as a non-executive board member at the chamber’s annual meeting on Thursday.

The Southland Business Chamber said Ms Dykes had been a valued contributor to the chamber board, bringing insight, energy and a deep commitment to the business community.

Her appointment to the national chamber board was both a recognition of her capability and an exciting opportunity for Southland to maintain a strong voice in national chamber discussions.

Southland Business Chamber president Chris Hughes shared his enthusiasm for the news, saying the chamber was delighted to see her elected to the board.

"She continues to make a significant contribution to our local governance and will now be able to bring that same leadership to the national stage.

"Her appointment ensures Southland’s interests remain represented, and it’s encouraging to see such a strong contingent of South Island leaders helping shape the future of chambers across Aotearoa."

The statement said she would join a group of dynamic board members representing regions across the country, reinforcing the importance of diverse regional perspectives in advancing the goals of New Zealand’s 30 chambers and more than 22,000 member businesses.

— APL