Millers Creative Group. Photo: Supplied

Some Dunedin businesses have been forced to close as the economic impacts of Covid-19 continue to hit home.

It has hit a range of businesses, from tourism to hospitality.

In a statement, Miller Creative Group managing director Keith Cooper said the company had called in liquidators.

The group operated from offices in Dunedin, Christchurch and Auckland, servicing predominantly the retail sector including tourism-related shop fit-outs.

It began to feel the effects in early February, when several customers cancelled orders.

The drop in business continued throughout last month.

‘‘Then, over the weekend, the world changed dramatically, and particularly in our sectors of tourism, food and beverage and retail,’’ MrCooper said.

‘‘This has resulted in around 10 projects or quotes cancelled in the past few days, meaning we have virtually no work ahead of us and in view of the worsening crisis and our adviser’s view of the economic outlook, there is no credible chance of work eventuating in the foreseeable future.’’

After 15 years, Octagon business Seriously Twisted Merino is also shutting up shop. Photo: Supplied

Mr Cooper said the company reviewed the Government’s aid package, but based on employee numbers, the partial assistance for wages would only last five weeks until the cap was reached.

‘‘In view of the outlook and the fixed costs of operating the business, the directors had no option but to appoint liquidators effective immediately.

‘‘This has been an incredibly difficult conclusion to come to but was inescapable and we deeply regret the impact this will have on our staff and families.’’

Iain Nellies, of Insolvency Management Ltd,has been appointed liquidator.

After 15 years, Octagon business Seriously Twisted Merino is also shutting up shop.

Owner Linzi Irving said a drop in revenue from a loss of foot traffic during the partial closure of the Octagon earlier in the year had left her business without enough reserves to weather the coronavirus effects.

Cobb and Co. Photo: Supplied

‘‘It’s been a perfect storm for us,’’ Ms Irving said.

She also had a possible buyer for the business until three days ago, when the buyer’s accountant advised them against purchasing it because of the present economic situation.

Ms Irving said she had since notified staff that the shop would be closing on March 31. She believed the situation would be similar for many Octagon businesses. Some had told her they had not made a sale all day, and that had happened for several days in a row. ‘‘It’s going to be huge.’’

The Cobb & Co Dunedin restaurant has also permanently closed its doors.

It confirmed the news in a social media post, and thanked staff and customers for their support.

It has been operating at the Dunedin Railway Station since 2017.

daisy.hudson@odt.co.nz