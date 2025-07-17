Butter prices surge 120% over a decade

Photo: Getty Images

The price of a block of butter is now 120% higher than it was 10 years ago, and increases in dairy prices in general helped pull up food prices in June, according to Stats NZ.

Food prices lifted 4.6% in the 12 months to June 2025, official figures show.

Stats NZ spokesperson Nicola Growden said dairy prices were a continued driver of the increase.

Milk was up 14.3% for the year to $4.57 for two litres, butter was up 46.5% to $8.60 for a 500g block, and cheese was up 30% to $13.04 for a 1kg block.

"Butter prices are nearly five dollars more expensive than ten years ago, an increase of over 120 percent," Growden said.

There were also significant rises in the price of meat, poultry and fish.

"The average cost for 1kg of beef mince was $21.73 in June 2025, up from $18.80 a year ago."

Food prices rose 1.2% in the month.

More expensive tomatoes, capsicum, and broccoli drove the increase for fruit and vegetables, while higher prices for boxed chocolates and eggs drove the increase for grocery foods.