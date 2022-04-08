Pacific Edge executives Dr Peter Meintjes (left) and Brent Pownall (right) cut the ribbon to the company’s new lab at the Centre for Innovation at the University of Otago with Dunedin MP David Clark yesterday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Dunedin-based cancer diagnostics company Pacific Edge has officially opened its upgraded clinical laboratory at the University of Otago’s Centre for Innovation.

The new laboratory, opened by Dunedin MP David Clark yesterday, was designed to "future proof" the company’s diagnostic testing and research and development capabilities.

It also provided space for the expected increase in test volumes from the Asia Pacific region and for the evolution of Pacific Edge’s cancer diagnostic technologies.

Chief executive Dr Peter Meintjes said the upgrade, which was the first since the laboratory was opened in 2011, highlighted the company’s confidence in Cxbladder becoming embedded as the standard of care for the diagnosis and management of urothelial cancer in Asia Pacific and further afield.

“It gives us the space to expand testing capacity as the volume of tests from the Asia Pacific rises, supports the implementation of anticipated commercial tests as they emerge from research and development, and provides our team with a better working environment,” he said.

The upgrade also provided redundancy for Pacific Edge’s CLIA-certified laboratory in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

"It’s great to be able to give our customers and partners around the world that level of assurance and I know our team are also looking forward to getting into new digs,” Dr Meintjes said.