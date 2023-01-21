Cancer testing firm grows

Peter Meintjes

Dunedin cancer diagnostics firm Pacific Edge said test volumes processed in its laboratories in the three months to the end of December 2022 increased 36% when compared to the same period last year.

This week, the NZX-listed company released its third quarter shareholder update for the period ending December 2022.

In the three months, it processed 7768 tests, against the 5708 in the corresponding period last year.

The growth rate was in line with the year-on-year growth rates it achieved in Q2 ’23 and ahead of the 32% achieved in Q1 ’23.

The United States test volumes for Q3 ’23 were 6629, a 44% improvement on the 4591 in Q3 ’22, but flat on the 6,699 tests in Q2 ’23.

In a statement, Pacific Edge chief executive Dr Peter Meintjes said he was pleased to advise that the company was delivering on its growth objectives.

"We closed out 2022 confident the new approach we are taking to drive increased adoption and use of Cxbladder is delivering on its goals," Dr Meintjes said.

In the present quarter, volumes were flat, reflecting the traditional slowdown it saw from Thanksgiving through to the New Year and the start of the fourth quarter, he said.

It expected a return to quarter-on-quarter growth in Q4 ’23.

Pacific Edge appointed Melissa Garcia as its new national account director and Joe Swanson in the national account team.

Its national accounts are the institutions and practices that have a larger influence on the practice of urology, either through their ability to influence clinical standards and practice or through their scope, size and reputation.

National accounts initially had about 50 institutions in the US.

However, the focus could be expanded as they proved their selling model, the statement said.

"We are looking towards the 2024 financial year, when we expect these initiatives to start to demonstrate a return by increasing the number of tests per ordering clinician, while continuing our upward momentum on the number of ordering clinicians and revenue," Dr Meintjes said.

In a move to support the volume growth during the third quarter, it had added more laboratory, scientific and customer support staff.

Since the end of September, the global team of the company had grown by 15 people to around 115, and it was expected to stabilise at that level.

The war in Ukraine and Covid in China continued to cause significant disruption to supply chains, especially with laboratory consumables, highly specialised equipment or molecular diagnostic grade chemicals/PCR enzymes, it said.