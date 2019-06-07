Celebrating success - Fast 50 entries now open

Entries have opened for the 2019 Deloitte Fast 50 index, which ranks and celebrates the fastest growing Kiwi companies.

Deloitte private partner Dan Hellyer said the Fast 50, now in its 19th year, was an active community of business people and entrepreneurs whose companies had "cracked the formula for success".

"It does more than just rank New Zealand's 50 fastest growing businesses," he said in a statement.

The Fast 50 programme includes the national Deloitte Fast 50 index and associated regional awards, the Rising Star awards for early stage companies who do not yet qualify for the Fast 50 index, and the Master of Growth index recognising established businesses achieving longer-term sustained growth.

Last year's Otago and Southland winners across various categories included South Pacific Fire Protection, Tuapeka Gold Print, A1 Homes Otago Southland, Real Journeys Group and Scott Technology, Blue River Dairy LP, Night 'n Day Foodstores, Go Orange and MajorDomo, plus Nomos One, and First Table.

Entries are open until August 2.

Regional winners will be announced in September and national awards revealed on November 13.



