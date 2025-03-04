China hits back at US imports

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The extra 10% duty United States President Donald Trump threatened China with last week entered into force on Tuesday, resulting in a cumulative 20% tariff in response to what the White House considers Chinese inaction over drug flows.
The tariff represents an additional hike to pre-existing levies on thousands of Chinese goods.
The US has argued that China supplies chemicals used in fentanyl production.
China has denied any wrongdoing.
Beijing will impose an additional 15% tariff on US chicken, wheat, corn and cotton and an extra 10% levy on US soybeans, sorghum, pork, beef, aquatic products, fruits and vegetables and dairy imports from March 10, the finance ministry announced in a statement.
"The US's unilateral tariffs measures seriously violate World Trade Organisation rules and undermine the basis for economic and trade cooperation between China and the US," China's commerce ministry said in a separate statement.
"China will firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests," it added.