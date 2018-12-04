Chocolates sold at The Warehouse recalled

Tresor chocolates sold at The Warehouse stores have been recalled. Photo: MPI

Products from imported chocolate brand Tresor sold at The Warehouse have been recalled due to undisclosed peanut ingredients.

The Warehouse and the Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) are calling for customers who have peanut allergies and have bought chocolate from the Tresor Dore and Tresor ranges to return the product for a refund.

Both organisations are warning those who have an allergy or intolerance to peanuts not to consume chocolates from the brand, including the orange, mint and strawberry flavoured truffles, the Tresor Dore brand of Chocolate Seashells, the Assortment Grand Luxe, Milk Chocolate Flaked Truffles and the brand's chocolate biscuit assortment.

The Warehouse initially recalled the Tresor brand of Chocolate Seashells but has since extended the recall to include batches of the entire range of chocolates and biscuit assortment.

Tesor and Tresor Dore chocolates are manufactured and imported from China, and are sold in The Warehouse stores throughout New Zealand.

"Consumers with a peanut allergy or intolerance should return the product to any of The Warehouse stores for a full refund. If you are not allergic or intolerant to peanuts this recall does not affect you," the retailer said in its recall notice.

The chocolate recall includes Tresor Dore chocolate biscuits. Photo: MPI

"The Warehouse wishes to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience that this may cause."

Tania Benyon, CEO of sourcing at The Warehouse, said the retailer was investigating the source of contamination.

"We have taken all precautionary measures to ensure there are no further undeclared allergens in any of our products," Benyon said.

MPI is warning those with allergies who have consumed chocolates from either brands to seek medical advice.

The New Zealand Herald understands supermarkets New World and Pak'n Save also sell the product, supplied by Auckland import company William Aitken & Co.

Foodstuffs, the owner of New World and Pak'n Save, has been approached for comment.