Auckland residential building consents hit 15-year high Auckland residential building consents hit a 15-year high for May, while any gains in the South were relatively modest.

Moving from hip-hop to hop Moving from hip-hop to hop Arthurs Point’s new local, Canyon Food Brew Co., opened its doors last Wednesday. Tracey Roxburgh talks to the man behind the beer – a dancer, turned mechanical engineer, turned award-winning brewer.

Two years of YES opportunities Two years of YES opportunities Two years of Youth Employment Success (YES) was celebrated on Tuesday night at an event attended by more than 100 YES youth friendly employers and supporters.

Home ownership out of sight: Young Kiwis Home ownership out of sight: Young Kiwis Nearly half of young Kiwis believe they won't own a home by the time they retire, and most want the Government to force them to save more during their working life, research shows.

Lamb exports hit new record Lamb exports hit new record Lamb export values hit a new record of $369 million in May, smashing the previous high of $340 million set in February 2009, Stats NZ figures sho

First green bond listed on NZX First green bond listed on NZX New Zealand’s first green bond, issued by the Auckland Council, started trading on the NZX debt market this week. The bond has been created to fund projects marked for environmental or climate benefits.

Greater foreign influence expected Greater foreign influence expected Foreign house buyers are expected to exert greater influence on New Zealand’s future residential property market and property valuations.

Dovish sentiment surprises some analysts Dovish sentiment surprises some analysts Unsurprisingly, the official cash rate (OCR) remained unchanged yesterday at 1.75%, but sentiments are now speculating on the possibility of cuts next year, instead of the expected rise.

Employers' tactic desperate, CTU says Employers' tactic desperate, CTU says Employer representative groups were starting to look desperate and divided as the Government continued with its reform of labour law, Council of Trade Unions president Richard Wagstaff says.

Skills list to help trades shortage Skills list to help trades shortage Employers in the building and construction industry will find it easier to employ workers overseas, although they still may have to wait six months or more before government plans are in place.