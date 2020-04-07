Clark stripped of finance roles

David Clark

Health Minister David Clark has been stripped of his associate finance role - sidelining him from key budget decisions - over lockdown breaches.

However, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern didn't accept his resignation, saying the pandemic response needed continuity in such an important health role.

She also demoted Clark to the bottom of the Cabinet rankings from his 10th position.

Ardern said she would have sacked Clark in normal times, but didn't do so because the nation couldn't afford "massive disruption in the health sector or to our response."

Clark had already been censured for driving to a nearby park to go for a bike ride and today said he had also taken his family out for a 20km drive to go for a beach walk.

Losing the finance role means Clark won't take part in the key decisions Finance Minister Grant Robertson and his other associates - David Parker, Shane Jones and James Shaw - will make in directing the medium-term fiscal response to the pandemic.

Clark's associate finance delegations included helping Robertson on appropriations for the finance vote and assisting with work on budgets and fiscal management.

He also held a key role in decisions on overseas investment applications, took the day-to-day responsibilities for the Government's shareholding in Crown Research Institutes and took the finance minister's role in relation to community trusts and sport and recreation appropriations.