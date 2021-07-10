Closed borders leave tech sector scrambling for skills

Photo: ODT files

The tech sector was one of many caught out by the pandemic as border closures revealed an over-reliance on immigration.

IT firms, organisations trying to fill vacant positions in their IT departments and start-ups have been scrambling to fill vacant roles over the past year.

Job-hopping is on the up, and the average IT salary has shot up to $119,442, compared to the New Zealand white-collar average of $59,703.

New Zealand’s largest IT services firm, Datacom recently said it had hired 200 new staff since January as Covid continued to drive a boom in cloud computing, and demand for advice about remote working — but also that it would hire another 250 if it could. The company had even turned to a programme that trains prisoners in coding to help top-up its funnel.

A new public-private report has revealed the stunning extent of the tech sector’s over-reliance on migrants, and proposed a series of solutions.

It also says female, Maori, Pasifika and disabled people are under-represented in an industry "perceived as not welcoming, or not safe for diverse individuals".

The "Digital Tech Industry Transformation Plan", released yesterday, was produced by two industry groups, IT Professionals New Zealand and NZTech, and overseen by a steering group that included representatives from MBIE and IRD, academics and private sector executives.

"Immigration is essential for a high-skills industry such as tech," the report said. "However it’s currently at an unsustainable level — more than 50% of new roles are filled via immigration."

A level of around 20-25% would probably be sustainable in New Zealand, it said.

But "In 2019, 4462 new IT jobs were created and 3683 visas were approved for IT professionals to immigrate to New Zealand, more than the total number of students graduating from tertiary study in tech qualifications combined".

"The evidence clearly shows that the immigration system has become the first port of call for meeting skill needs for many companies in the tech industry. It is often seen as easier and cheaper than investing in upskilling domestic talent."

There is too little domestic training, and it was mismatched to skills in demand, the report said.

The report said immigration was important for fixing the skills shortage in the short term. NZTech has noted that the other critical worker visa is an option here (the Government recently declined to introduce a visa specific to the tech industry). However, employers including Vodafone NZ and Datacom have said they had been able to import only a handful of staff under that option, as requirements were set too high.

In June, Immigration NZ said only 15 highly skilled tech workers had come in under an other critical worker visa.

The report said "there is no silver bullet" for the skills shortage and everyone must play their part".

"This isn’t a challenge that industry can expect the Government to ‘fix’. The Government can’t say it’s industry’s problem and others can’t blame the education sector. All parts benefit from the transformation and must work together to make it happen," it said.

The report recommended 10 actions to boost tech skills in New Zealand.

Several relate to topping up the tech sector funnel through diversity (the tech sector has a notorious skew towards males, and low numbers of Maori and Pasifika, in part because of the "digital divide" that gives lower-income families less access to digital technology. Lockdowns revealed some 200,000 Kiwis had no access to the internet at home at all).



