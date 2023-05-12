Cocktail bar now under new ownership

Alex Stoddart with his partner Jaz Campbell took over Dunedin cocktail bar Pequeno yesterday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Alex Stoddart likes mixing things up.

Which is why the 26-year-old Dunedin man is combining studying law at the University of Otago with a heavy involvement in the hospitality industry.

Mr Stoddart and his partner Jaz Campbell have bought Pequeno Lounge Bar as their flagship cocktail bar in their hometown of Dunedin, cementing their cocktail-creating roots.

The couple grew up in Dunedin and their first hospitality jobs were in the city. They later spent a few years overseas working in cocktail bars and pubs, both in England and the Greek Islands.

They developed a passion for making cocktails. Mixology — the term for mixing drinks and bartending — had changed over the last 10 to 15 years and bars now had more creative licensing, Mr Stoddart said.

The couple returned to New Zealand in 2020 and established Alchemist Mixology, a portable cocktail bar used at festivals and private functions which now operates New Zealand-wide.

At the same time, Mr Stoddart was one of the owners of Blacks Hotel in Ophir, taking a hands-on role in its operation.

It was sold in 2021 as Alchemist began to take off.

If he was not busy enough, Mr Stoddart was in his third-year studying law and he admitted it was "a juggling act, for sure". Adding more fuel to that fire was the acquisition of Pequeno but he believed the skills gained from the law degree would be extremely beneficial in business.

Asked about the attraction of Pequeno, Mr Stoddart said people at events were always asking where they could get their cocktails from. It was always a "back thought" about having their own premises and, when they heard Pequeno was for sale, "everything lined up".

The couple, who move in on Monday, had alway liked the bar’s vibe and it would continue to have the best of both worlds, with a focus on the art of mixology coupled with a good party vibe.

They believed the Dunedin bar scene was "really stepping up their game".

It was not just about the drink being served but the whole experience, including the atmosphere.

They planned to use the experience gained both overseas and from Alchemy at Pequeno "making everything just a little bit better". He described Ms Campbell as "a star" who was working full-time in their hospitality businesses.

They kept a close watch on trends overseas. When they were in England, the "gin buzz" was going on but had not really reached New Zealand at that point. He reckoned the next trend could be craft rum.

