Company finds new horizons for team meeting

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Runaway Play staff — in game form — (from left) Mike Chamberlain, Jim Youngman, Connor Chamberlain, Lisa Blakie, Emma Johannson, Bridget Tompkins held a meeting within a world far away from the current pandemic.

Staff at the Dunedin games company jumped on Nintendo Switch game, Animal Crossing, at lunchtime on Friday and held a staff meeting within its world.

They usually Skyped, but thought the game world would be a fun way to communicate.

‘‘We even managed to snap a team photo of all our animal crossing characters together,’’ Runaway Play managing director Zoe Hobson said.