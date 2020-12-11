Company fined $200k after worker fell from mall scaffolding

The Westfield Manukau. Photo: NZ Herald

A construction company specialising in shop fit-outs has been fined $200,000 in the Manukau District Court after a worker suffered a broken back, fractured skull and traumatic brain injury from a fall.

WorkSafe said W Gartshore was fined in the Manukau District Court after a worker fell from a mobile scaffold at the Westfield Manukau shopping centre.

The worker was seriously hurt.

WorkSafe's subsequent investigation found that the mobile scaffold had been disassembled to allow tiles to be laid and the victim, whose experience erecting mobile scaffolds had not been established by the company, was then asked to erect it once again.

Several issues were identified with the structure at the time of the incident. The platform had been installed above the maximum height and there was no room for a top handrail making it dangerous to be used.

"The scaffold, when not correctly erected, was unsafe, did not meet standards and should not have been in use," said WorkSafe's area manager Danielle Henry.

"Scaffolds are designed to allow safer work from a height however if they are not designed and erected correctly they put workers at greater risk.

"Where scaffolds are needed, businesses must adhere to standards and guidance to ensure they are fit for purpose and will keep workers safe. This means they must be constructed and checked by a competent person before and during use," Henry said.

The company should have ensured it had a competent person erect or check that the rig had been erected correctly before and while it was in use.

Instead, it cut corners to get the job done, WorkSafe said.

"As a result, this victim has suffered from injuries that have continued to affect them to this day," Henry said.

Reparation of $60,000 had previously been paid to the victim.

The company was sentenced under the Health and Safety at Work act.

Companies Office records show Rob Gartshore of Mount Maunganui and William Gartshore of Tauranga are directors of the company.

Gartshore Group's web site says the company has been building a legacy for over 60 years. The business continues to invest in providing better services, well-managed processes and quality results, it says.