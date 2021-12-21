Consumer confidence continues to fall

A growing number of households expect their finances to come under pressure in the New Year. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

It might be the season to be jolly — but New Zealand households are not feel overly festive as consumer confidence continues to tumble.

The latest Westpac McDermott Miller consumer confidence survey showed there were now more New Zealanders pessimistic about the economic environment than those who were optimistic.

Among the factors likely to be weighing on consumer sentiment were rising mortgage rates as well as ongoing concerns about Covid-19 and its variants, senior economist Satish Ranchhod said.

Many households had reported their financial position had deteriorated over the past year, and a growing number expected their finances would come under pressure in the New Year.

Auckland was one of the few areas where confidence picked up in December. The modest improvement in sentiment likely reflected Aucklanders were enjoying some well-earned freedoms after a protracted lockdown.

However, confidence had fallen in most other regions; sharp falls were seen in many parts of the North Island and right through the South Island.

In tourist hot spots such as Queenstown, Nelson and the Bay of Plenty, that likely reflected social distancing requirements and a lack of tourists from Auckland had been a significant drag on economic conditions.

Given widespread and large falls in confidence over the past months, it was clear that households were also worried about the economic situation more generally.

On top of concerns about the economic outlook, households were also apprehensive about making major purchases. Despite rising slightly over the past quarter, the number of households thinking it was a good time to buy a major household item languished at low levels.

Rather than signalling weakness in spending appetites over the holiday season, that apprehension likely reflected some well-publicised difficulties in the retail sector, including widespread disruptions to global supply chains and large increases in shipping costs.

Combined, those factors meant supplies of some consumer goods were limited. It also meant prices for many in demand items had been rapidly rising.

But despite those disruptions, retailers who had been able to source stocks had reported solid levels of consumer demand.

Recent weeks had seen households spending up on a range of durable household items. While spending had remained resilient in recent months, the drop in consumer confidence did indicate some downside for consumer demand in the New Year.

‘‘We already expect that household balance sheets will come under pressure over the coming years as mortgage rates push higher and the housing market slows.

‘‘Spending appetites will also be challenged by continued uncertainty around the evolving Covid situation.’’

The expected slowdown was likely to be moderate as the strong labour and robust export earnings still helped buffer household incomes.