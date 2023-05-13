Skip to main content
Dunedin
12
|
7
Saturday,
Sat,
20
May
May
2023
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Easter Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Christmas Gift Guide
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Business
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
Golf
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Easter Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
News Tips and Trends
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Features
Christmas Gift Guide
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Free Classifieds
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Country 'my happy place' for manager, mum
She describes herself as an "agri-optimist".
Grant Robertson promised a no-frills Budget and, boy, did he deliver.
SUBSCRIBER
"It is like a dark cloud has entered our building," H&J Smith's managing director says.
Dunedin's burgeoning gaming industry has welcomed a 20% rebate for game development studios contained in in yesterday's Budget — hopefully quelling an exodus to Australia.
A basketball-mad Dunedin woman — with striped pink fingernails and a sparkling personality — was recently elected treasurer of the New Zealand Embalmers Association.
Ending a minimum wage exemption for people with intellectual disabilities may not be as straightforward as the headlines suggest, it has been warned.
The demise of diet and weight-loss company Jenny Craig is a win for those fighting against diet culture, according to body positivity campaigner and educator Angela Barnett.
Finance Minister Grant Robertson has delivered a bigger than expected Budget, characterised by more borrowing rather than reprioritised spending.
Here's a list of the major spending and projects from this year's Budget.
The Australians have said yes to Youth Employment Success.
H&J Smith is closing its store operations in Invercargill, Gore and Queenstown - leaving 220 staff out of work.
Australian agribusiness leader Angus Street has been appointed chief executive of The New Zealand Merino Company (NZM).
Tyre-makers are under pressure to almost literally reinvent the wheel as regulators turn their scrutiny to tyre pollution that is set to surge with the rise of electric vehicles.
Budget 2023 will be announced by Finance Minister Grant Robertson tomorrow at 2pm.
Mentoring is for everyone.
The Consumer Advocacy Council is calling for The Electricity Authority to makes its customer care guidelines mandatory after several electricity retailers admitted to not fully complying with...
The conservation workforce is growing stronger in the Otago region with the Predator Free New Zealand (PFNZ) apprenticeship programme delivering its first graduate in March.
Krystle Kelly is living proof that having a brain injury is no barrier to being in business, as business editor Sally Rae reports.
Wānaka Airport businesses generate $69.6m for the local economy and nearly three-quarters of businesses based at the airport are projecting growth, according to a new independent survey.
The public's trust in banks has fallen below even supermarkets, as profits surge in the middle of a cost of living crisis.
